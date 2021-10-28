Big saves and point totals: Vote for the High School Boys Soccer Player of the Week

Up next: The winner will advance to the regional semifinal against the winner of Warren Howland and Louisville on Nov. 3. Outlook: the two seed Bay is coming off a hard fought win over number seven seed Norton in which they were down 2-0 at the half and scored four goals in the second half to advance…The Rockets will not have junior forward Ethan Jacobs for the contest…Bay has had a great season, vying back and forth for a conference title with Westlake and North Olmsted all season and outscoring opponents 71-14…CVCA defeated Orange to get this point 2-0 in the district semifinal…Bay did not finish their regular season as they would have hoped for, earning the three seed in the conference championship games, but have played solid soccer throughout the playoffs thus far and will look to continue that trend against a talented CVCA team that prides themselves on the defensive end and team aspect of Soccer…

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO