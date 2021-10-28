Our 10 Most Popular Side Dish Recipes in October

Potato salad, coleslaw, and pinto beans have long been the foundation of Texas barbecue side offerings. But smoked-meat fans now expect greater variety from the supporting players. Collard greens, mac and cheese, brussels sprouts, and even broccoli salad commonly appear on plates and trays these days. None, though, are as wildly popular as corn, which you can now find served up in nearly every form, including popped. The luscious and widely praised creamed corn that Killen’s Barbecue, in Pearland, has served since 2014 proved to be a trendsetter. Creamed corn can be sweet, or it can be infused with jalapeños, green chiles, or chipotles for some heat. More joints are offering up their spins on elote, the popular Mexican street food, while others are making buttery cornbread. Our Top 50 list includes a handful of places that serve excellent corn dishes, but even spots that didn’t make the winner’s circle boast corn sides worth stalking. Here are a few of our favorites.

