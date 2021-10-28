Our 10 Most Popular Side Dish Recipes in October

Now that more and more people find themselves heading back to the office and hosting get-togethers on their days off, there's reason to be concerned about the "kitchen time crunch" once again. Busy schedules don't always allow for long cooking processes, and when you're scrambling to get a meal on the table after a long day, the occasional shortcut can make a big difference.
From minestrone and Italian wedding soup to pasta fagioli...we can't get enough! These classic Italian soup recipes will fill your belly and warm you right up. Packed with veggies and pasta, there’s something for everyone in our favorite Italian minestrone soup recipe. You’ll be done with this one-pot wonder in about 30 minutes, then it’s ready to serve with a crisp salad or warm bread. Freeze the leftovers for up to six months!
Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
Heinz has launched a Christmas Dinner canned soup, complete with turkey and all the trimmings – but the limited edition tin sold out within hours of launching on Monday.The Christmas Dinner Big Soup contains “big chunks” of turkey, pigs in blankets, Brussels sprouts, stuffing balls and potatoes, with a gravy and cranberry sauce.The brand only produced 500 cans of the seasonal soup, but hinted it could roll it out in greater numbers next year.In a survey for Heinz, Opinium found that 36 per cent of those who celebrate Christmas prefer the traditional dinner to any other meal.Nearly half (42...
This post may contain affiliate links, please see our privacy policy for details. Simple, cheesy, Baked French Onion Meatballs. For those cold fall and winter nights when you want a fancy slow-cooked french onion soup…but you want something hearty too! Made easily with oven-baked chicken meatballs, white wine, caramelized onions, herbs, and that classic cheesy french bread topping. This dish is warm, flavorful, comforting, and so delicious. Equally great for a simple family dinner or holiday entertaining.
I’ve become slightly obsessed with trying bread and pastry recipes that call for making the dough with a hot liquid. The Japanese make milk bread using hot milk, a technique that produces a lofty, feathery white bread that is a staple at Asian bakeries. Tangzhong is a warm flour-and-water paste...
No one dishes up nostalgic Thanksgiving desserts like grandmas can. And generous Allrecipes home cooks love to share their family heirloom recipes passed down through generations, including favorites like apple pie and chocolate cream pie to cupcakes and everything made with pumpkin. Start a new tradition in your family with these timeless Thanksgiving dessert recipes that are good enough to earn grandma's stamp of approval.
As the temperature starts dropping and noses start sniffling, soup season approaches. Some say soup is the best meal: cheap, fills you up and tastes good. Also, making a killer soup requires little to no effort. Just throw the ingredients in the pot and let them simmer! What's not to love?
We love shrimp recipes, and we love scallop recipes, but combine the two and you have an instantly elevated dinner. The mild shellfish will take on the flavors of whatever you choose to pair them with, whether it be in a creamy Italian pasta dish, a hearty stew, or a zesty ceviche. Check out our collection of restaurant-quality shrimp and scallop recipes you'll want to make again and again.
This Thanksgiving, take a break from your traditional recipes and change it up with some new and interesting side dishes to serve with the big bird. Yes, it’s nice to enjoy favorite dishes that have been handed down through the generations for this special day, but it’s nice to shake things up sometimes. Add a new side dish or update an old one – maybe it will be so popular with your guests that it will become a new tradition to be passed down!
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Sophia and Farah Parsa are the duo behind the popular food pop-up Golden Rice Co. "We serve Persian food with a Mediterranean twist every Sunday," said Sophia Parsa. "I'm Persian, so of course we make it at home but no one makes it as good as...
Looking for something to do with chicken and sweet potatoes? Your search ends here. The cheap, easy-to-find ingredients make a beautiful pair. From quick and easy sheet pan meals for busy weeknights to impressive dinners you'll want to make all fall long, you'll find a satisfying new favorite in this collection of chicken and sweet potato recipes.
Yep, Andy Griffith, Aunt Bee and the whole gang in Mayberry have probably enjoyed this easy chow mein casserole recipe – and it's been in my recipe arsenal since the early '90s. The original recipe is from Aunt Bee's Mayberry Cookbook, and calls for butter and canned mushrooms. If you...
Below is is one of my favorite fall dishes: crispy golden cauliflower. The white florets turn a beautiful gold color and crisp up to perfection. A warming side dish to ring in the holiday season!. Turmeric is a potent anti-inflammatory, but only has a high absorption rate if paired with...
Potato salad, coleslaw, and pinto beans have long been the foundation of Texas barbecue side offerings. But smoked-meat fans now expect greater variety from the supporting players. Collard greens, mac and cheese, brussels sprouts, and even broccoli salad commonly appear on plates and trays these days. None, though, are as wildly popular as corn, which you can now find served up in nearly every form, including popped. The luscious and widely praised creamed corn that Killen’s Barbecue, in Pearland, has served since 2014 proved to be a trendsetter. Creamed corn can be sweet, or it can be infused with jalapeños, green chiles, or chipotles for some heat. More joints are offering up their spins on elote, the popular Mexican street food, while others are making buttery cornbread. Our Top 50 list includes a handful of places that serve excellent corn dishes, but even spots that didn’t make the winner’s circle boast corn sides worth stalking. Here are a few of our favorites.
“A chicken in every pot.” Such was the aspiration of the early seventeenth century French king Henry IV for his subjects. (Yes, American president Herbert Hoover echoed the same sentiment.) However, “A chicken on every grill” might be more appropriate. Travel the world’s barbecue trail, and you’ll find an astonishing array of grilled poultry.
Crab cakes are often associated with fine dining — with a price tag to match. But what are crab cakes but shreds of tender crab meat mixed with bread crumbs and fried to crispy, seafood perfection? Lucky for you and your wallet, these coastal delicacies can be easily made at home. Now the only hurdle to enjoying crab cakes is choosing what side dish to pair with them. To help complete your meal, we've rounded up elegant side dishes to serve with crab cakes, from fresh, green salads to creamy soups.
I love fall in general, but I really love it because it’s home to my favorite holiday: Thanksgiving. I love Thanksgiving because it’s simply about gathering with family and friends. I also love it because of the way the house smells. It's a predictable, familiar smell because for most people their menu doesn’t vary much from year to year. Every piece of the meal brings its own delicious smell and always seems to bring a different member of the family for a walk through the kitchen as it’s being prepared.
When Nigella Lawson wrote the "How To Eat" cookbook more than 20 years ago, she blended precise techniques with eloquent descriptions that implored cooks to make recipe after recipe. Lawson herself described the purpose of cooking as "the simple desire to make yourself something to eat," according to her website, and The Guardian cited her book's "exuberant essays about the joys of eating" as one of the reasons why Lawson is one of 10 cooks who has changed how people eat.
