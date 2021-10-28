CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Officials say cigarette smoking increased during pandemic

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0psOjX_0cfcBbYW00

( WTAJ ) — Experts said the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in unhealthy and unintended consequences.

The Federal Trade Commission said cigarette sales rose across the nation last year for the first time in the past 20 years.

FDA authorizes first e-cigarette, citing benefit for smokers

The report included the following figures:

  • The number of cigarettes that the largest cigarette companies in the U.S. sold to wholesalers and retailers nationwide jumped from 202.9 billion in 2019 to 203.7 billion in 2020.
  • Smokeless tobacco sales increased from 126.0 million in 2019 to 126.9 million in 2020 – noting that menthol makes up for more than half of those sales
  • The amount spent on cigarette advertising and promotion increased from $7.62 billion in 2019 to $7.7 billion in 2020.

The data doesn’t specify why sales are up, but the rise coincides with similar shifts in consumer behavior prompted by the pandemic, which increased feelings of isolation, stress and uncertainty.

The Federal Trade Commission works to protect and educate consumers. For more information on their tobacco report, head to their website .

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

US cigarette sales increased for first time in 20 years

Cigarette sales in the US increased in 2020 for the first time in 20 years, according to a new report from the Federal Trade Commission. The country’s largest cigarette manufacturers sold 203.7 billion cigarettes last year as the country grappled with stressors from the pandemic — up from 202.9 billion in 2019, the Tuesday FTC report said.
ECONOMY
ndsuspectrum.com

First e-cigarette to earn FDA approval in the US

One brand of e-cig gets approval, but that doesn’t mean the 6.2 million other applications will. On Oct. 12, The Food and Drug Administration announced their approval of British American Tobacco to allow it’s Vuse Solo e-cigarettes to continue selling in the United States. According to CNBC News, this marks...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Smoking#Cigarette Smoking#Consumer Behavior#Advertising#The Wtaj Newsletter
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 moving toward endemic in New York City, health officials say

Health officials in New York City say high vaccination rates and some immunity from prior infections have made COVID-19 more manageable, and they anticipate the virus will soon enter an endemic-level phase, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 26. During the spring and winter COVID-19 surges in 2020, space in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Cigarette sales have hit 20 year record – why is the pandemic making us smoke?

Some of us took up new hobbies, got fit, watched endless boxsets on Netflix and perfected our bread baking during the pandemic. But old habits die hard, it turns out, as many of us indulged in our tobacco addictions – according to new sales data that shows cigarette sales were at a 20-year record high in 2020.The Federal Trade Commission's new Cigarette Report, conducted with data from major tobacco companies Reynolds American, Altria Group, ITG Holdings USA and Vector Group Ltd, shows that sales of cigarettes were up 0.4 per cent - 203.7 billion cigarettes from 202.9 billion in 2019.Some...
HEALTH
Fox News

Pandemic uptick in cigarette sales is over, report suggests

Although U.S. cigarette sales slightly increased for the first time in 20 years during the pandemic, total cigarette industry purchases fell 6.5% in the most recent quarter, compared with the same period last year, according to a recent report. The report noted the Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc., who makes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
ajmc.com

US Cigarette Sales 14% Higher Than Expected During Pandemic, Report Finds

While sales have gone up, the research does not directly show whether there is an increase in people smoking cigarettes. Cigarette sales in the United States were higher than expected during the first 16 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine found. The cigarette...
RETAIL
CNET

FDA reportedly poised to clear Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US Food and Drug Administration plans to authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 on Friday, according to The New York Times. The expected move comes after panel of independent advisers to the FDA voted Tuesday to recommend the vaccine for younger kids.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

UK could pioneer e-cigarette prescriptions to combat smoking addiction

Smokers in the UK may soon be offered e-cigarettes to help them kick the habit. Health officials in the UK are paving the way for e-cigarette manufacturers to seek government approval for their products as a means of treating smoking addiction, according to updated regulatory guidelines published on Friday. E-cigarette...
HEALTH
Progress Index

Deaths and ER overdoses increased during the pandemic in Petersburg

During the height of the pandemic, more Petersburg residents died or went to emergency rooms for drug overdoses than in previous years. Virginia Department of Health data shows that fentanyl, opioids and cocaine claimed most lived in 2020 — 28 people died of fentanyl, 9 of heroin, 21 from cocaine, and 29 from all other opioid overdoses.
PETERSBURG, VA
CBS Pittsburgh

Study: Rural Home Sales In Pennsylvania Increased During Pandemic

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A new study shows rural home sales in Pennsylvania increased during the pandemic. According to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, COVID-19 and its impact are the driving forces. The study says the biggest impact was seen on the eastern side of the state, but western Pennsylvania did see some changes when it comes to people moving to rural areas. According to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, the actual number of property transfers based on sales went down roughly 2 percent. However, if you break that down and compare rural to urban, there is a decline of about 6 percent....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rock Hill Herald

E-cigarettes won’t help you quit smoking regular cigarettes, study suggests

Some studies have suggested switching to e-cigarettes could help smokers stay away from regular cigarettes, which generally contain more harmful chemicals when burned. But new research shows the opposite effect. People who quit smoking and switched to another form of tobacco use, including e-cigarettes, were more likely to relapse to...
HEALTH
The Independent

‘Smoking kills’ to be on every cigarette in new tobacco rules

‘Smoking kills’ could be printed on individual cigarettes in new hard-hitting measures introduced by MPs to encourage people to quit the habit. MPs have submitted an amendment to the health and care bill first introduced in parliament in July. The proposal would allow the health secretary to make the messaging mandatory on individual cigarettes.
HEALTH
mentaldaily.com

Electronic cigarettes are not effective at reducing the risk of relapse of cigarette smoking

Many people side with the notion that electronic cigarettes may reduce the risk of relapse to cigarette smoking. However, research suggests otherwise. New research released in JAMA involved a sample of US adults as part of the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health Study. More than 13,000 participants had been included.
KTLA

FDA delaying decision on Moderna’s COVID vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds

U.S. regulators are delaying their decision on Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds while they study the rare risk of heart inflammation, the company said Sunday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told the company Friday evening that its review could last until January, Moderna said. The company also said it will delay filing […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAJ

WTAJ

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy