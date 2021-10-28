CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterfowl Hunters Play Key Role in Helping Prevent Spread of Invasive Species. Waterfowl hunters are gearing up across the state in anticipation of opening day. In an effort to avoid spreading invasive species like giant...

Ducks Unlimited and TPWD Partner for Wetlands Enhancement Project at Richland Creek WMA

Corporate and conservation partners are coming together to enhance wetlands on Richland Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) to improve wildlife habitat and water resources in the Trinity River Basin. Ducks Unlimited, working in partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), will construct approximately 206 acres of new wetlands within...
Texas Water Action Collaborative

Corporate and conservation partners are coming together to enhance wetlands on Richland Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) to improve wildlife habitat and water resources in the Trinity River Basin. Ducks Unlimited, working in partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), will construct approximately 206 acres of new wetlands within the WMA. Water from the Trinity River will flood the wetland complex during the winter to provide habitat for a variety of bird species and the associated […]
Texas Game Warden

The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center is pleased to announce a new event to honor and support veterans. “Veterans Day at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center” will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, with free admission for veterans and their families. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Fisheries Technician and former Marine Nicholas Griffin is the organizer of this event, which aims to give veterans a way to enjoy […]
Fiscal Notes: Winter Storm Uri 2021

Texas is the only state in the continental U.S. with its own electric power grid, serving 90 percent of its population. Independence from the national grid has its benefits, but extreme weather events like Winter Storm Uri last February have exposed a lack of proper planning and uneven weatherization procedures.
State of Texas closes off flounder fishing for six weeks

  Victoria Texas – For the second year now, the Texas Parks and Wildlife department, has closed off flounder fishing in Texas waters, from November 1st until December 14th, in order to help reduce the dwindling flounder population. November and December is the normal migration time for flounder in the Gulf of Mexico, and due to over-fishing and an overall...
