CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Highway 1 In Big Sur Closed At Least A Week In Both Directions After Major Rockslide

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YOCwh_0cfc9UMG00

BIG SUR (CBSLA) — A stretch of scenic Highway 1 near Big Sur remains closed Thursday after a major rockslide.

Both directions of Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to Fullers Point in Monterey County will be closed for at least a week after the rockslide.

An image released by Caltrans officials show several large boulders and rocks strewn across the two-lane highway. Caltrans says it’s assessing the slide, and the rock slopes immediately above the roadway.

Highway 1 in Big Sur is famous for its coastal views and pristine forests, but residents and businesses in the area have recently been hammered by devastating events – a pandemic forcing tourists to stay home, more regular occurrences of wildfires , followed by devastating mud flows that in recent years even forced Caltrans to rebuild Highway 1 on top of a massive landslide .

Caltrans officials travelers heading north can use Highway 46 West and Highway 101 as alternates, while southbound drivers can use Highway 68 and Highway 101.

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Rain and burn scars could create rockslides on major highways

NORTHSTATE AREA, Calif. — Large parts of the Northstate received rain Tuesday morning, but this could be a problem following a very destructive fire season. There are thousands of acres of burn scars in Trinity County due to the Monument, Mc Farland, and River Complex Fires. There are also forecasted rainstorms for most of the week, and David Colbeck, Deputy Director of Operations for the Trinity County Department of Transportation, said they do have concerns about the rain and its effects on the burn scars.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Traffic
County
Monterey County, CA
City
Ragged Point, CA
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Monterey County, CA
Traffic
City
West Point, CA
Local
California Traffic
thelandonline.com

UPDATE: Highway 169 ramps closed after crash

NORTH MANKATO — Northbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive and Center Street in Mankato/North Mankato have reopened to traffic after Minnesota Department of Transportation closed the ramps Thursday morning. The southbound Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive remain closed until further notice. The ramps were closed after a truck...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
Paso Robles Daily News

Update: Highway 1 on Big Sur coast remains closed just north of county line

Highway closed just north of Ragged Point Inn due to rockslide. – Caltrans contractors and maintenance teams continue to respond to a rockslide incident on Highway 1 that was identified the morning of Oct. 27. The location of the rockslide is just north of the county line, at Post Mile 0.25 in southern Monterey County, approximately two miles north of Ragged Point.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rockslide on California central coast shuts down stretch of Highway 1

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A rockslide on the rugged central California coast forced closure of a long stretch of Highway 1 on Wednesday, state highway authorities said. The closure extended from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to Fullers Point in Monterey County, Caltrans spokesperson Jim Shivers said in a social media post.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sur#Highway 1#Rockslide#Cbsla#Fullers Point#Caltrans#Caltransd5
wglr.com

Highway 14 closed in both directions outside of Janesville due to crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Highway 14 east of Janesville is closed in both directions following a crash Thursday morning. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 14 at Emerald Grove Road/South Cemetary Road. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are closed. The...
JANESVILLE, WI
KGET

Rockslide reported on Highway 178

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A rockslide was reported in the westbound lanes of Highway 178 east of Peachacho Creek, according to California Highway Patrol. No other information was posted to the CHP’s traffic website other than the rockslide was reported at 12:09 p.m.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
calcoastnews.com

Highway 1 reopens after mudslide near Big Sur

Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to Gorda in Monterey County reopened Saturday after being closed by a rock slide, according to Caltrans. Rocks fell from a cliffside onto the northbound lane of Highway 1 about 2 miles north of Ragged Point on Oct. 27. The slide occurred a couple days after a storm soaked the ground and an earthquake shook the area.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Highway 70 could be closed 4 more weeks; Quincy-Oro Highway open

It’s been a good news, bad news couple of days for Plumas County motorists. First the good news. The Quincy-Oro highway over Bucks Lake has now reopened, albeit with one-lane traffic signal control through a portion of the roadway that was damaged. Additionally, the delays that have been plaguing motorists...
QUINCY, CA
ncwlife.com

Mudslide closes North Cascades Highway until at least tonight

The North Cascades Highway remains closed after being shut down Thursday evening when a mudslide covered the roadway about 30 miles west of Winthrop in Okanogan County. Washington State Department of Transportation workers closed Highway 20 at milepost 164 in both directions shortly after 7 p.m. with heavy rain still coming down.
WINTHROP, WA
abcnews4.com

Highway 17 back open after crashes minutes apart close lanes

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of crashes caused traffic issues along Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., officials were working a collision at the highway's intersection with Ira Road. Two lanes on the southbound side were shut down following the wreck. Minutes later,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
81K+
Followers
18K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy