Highway 1 In Big Sur Closed At Least A Week In Both Directions After Major Rockslide

BIG SUR (CBSLA) — A stretch of scenic Highway 1 near Big Sur remains closed Thursday after a major rockslide.

Both directions of Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to Fullers Point in Monterey County will be closed for at least a week after the rockslide.

An image released by Caltrans officials show several large boulders and rocks strewn across the two-lane highway. Caltrans says it’s assessing the slide, and the rock slopes immediately above the roadway.

Highway 1 in Big Sur is famous for its coastal views and pristine forests, but residents and businesses in the area have recently been hammered by devastating events – a pandemic forcing tourists to stay home, more regular occurrences of wildfires , followed by devastating mud flows that in recent years even forced Caltrans to rebuild Highway 1 on top of a massive landslide .

Caltrans officials travelers heading north can use Highway 46 West and Highway 101 as alternates, while southbound drivers can use Highway 68 and Highway 101.