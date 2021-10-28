CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Waterfowl Hunters Play Key Role in Helping Prevent Spread of Invasive Species

thekatynews.com
 6 days ago

Waterfowl hunters are gearing up across the state in anticipation of opening day. In an effort to avoid spreading invasive species like giant salvinia and zebra mussels, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is reminding waterfowl hunters to clean, drain and dry their boats and equipment, including decoys and other...

thekatynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newberry Observer

Feral hogs: An invasive species

Wild pigs have been present in coastal South Carolina since they were released by the Spanish in the 1500s. Their historic range was geographically limited to floodplains of major river systems. In the mountains of the state, Eurasian wild hogs were introduced in the early 1900s. In the 1980s wild pigs were found in only 26 counties, with the distribution generally resembling their historic range.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Invasive Species Workshop set for Nov. 3-4

Next week, the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service and the Alaska Invasive Species Partnership will host its annual Invasive Species Workshop. The workshop, which will be Nov. 3 and Nov. 4, is a virtual event that will consist of various experts speaking about their research and studies into invasive species, how the species spread and what are the best ways to control their spread. The goal of this workshop is to provide people with the information they need to combat the spread of invasive species.
WILDLIFE
Black Hills Pioneer

Partnerships allow GF&P to double inspections for aquatic invasive species

LEAD — Effective partnerships allowed the Game, Fish and Parks department to double its aquatic invasive species inspections for zebra mussels this year, effectively combating the spread. Tanner Davis, aquatic invasive species coordinator with the S.D. Department of Game, Fish and Parks gave an update about efforts to stop the...
FACEBOOK
hometownsource.com

Tonka Bay Marina owner honored for efforts to control invasive species

Gabriel Jabbour focuses on reducing impact of zebra mussels. Tonka Bay Marina owner Gabriel Jabbour was named one of the first-ever recipients of the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center’s Research Partnership Award. He was the first individual award recipient at the center’s annual Research & Management Showcase event on...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
wbiw.com

Hunters must use non-toxic shot for dove and waterfowl

INDIANA – With the ongoing ammo shortage, Department of Natural Resources officers knows hunters are having trouble finding non-toxic shot to take advantage of dove and waterfowl hunting seasons. Non-toxic shot is required for dove hunting on DNR properties by state law, and federal law requires the use of non-toxic...
INDIANA STATE
WCJB

What’s Growing On: CISMA fights against invasive species around NCFL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas, or CISMA, connects agencies around North Central Florida to combat invasive species. “All these agencies and private land donors, we try to get together regionally and it’s made up of all the people who want to fight against invasive species that are threatening our natural areas,” Teri Graves-McKinstry, a wildlife biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission explained.
GAINESVILLE, FL
University of Florida

Dirty Dozen Invasive Species of the Month – Feral Hogs

Define Invasive Species: must have all of the following – Is non-native to the area, in our case northwest Florida. Introduced by humans, whether intentional or accidental. Causing either an environmental or economic problem, possibly both. Define “Dirty Dozen” Species:. These are species that are well established within the CISMA...
ANIMALS
thekatynews.com

Texas Water Action Collaborative

Corporate and conservation partners are coming together to enhance wetlands on Richland Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) to improve wildlife habitat and water resources in the Trinity River Basin. Ducks Unlimited, working in partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), will construct approximately 206 acres of new wetlands within the WMA. Water from the Trinity River will flood the wetland complex during the winter to provide habitat for a variety of bird species and the associated […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#Native Species#Invasive Plants#Waterfowl Hunting#Giant
KHQ Right Now

Invasive mussel species detected by a very good dog

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife reported that the Spokane Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) inspection station's dog, Puddles, sussed out zebra mussels on a yacht from Lake Huron. The craft was previously inspected at an Idaho check station, where staff cleaned the boat and sent it on, but such tiny mussels like these, a dog's nose can find them more easily than the human eye.
SPOKANE, WA
Ely Echo

Help available in Ely to remove woody invasive species like buckthorn

The North St. Louis SWCD will be working with a Conservation Corps crew to treat and remove invasive plants in Ely on Nov. 8-11 through a grant from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA). The work can be completed on public or private lands at the request of landowners. This...
ELY, MN
Connecticut Public

Connecticut plant scientists warn of new invasive species

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station is warning of a new non-native plant found for the first time in Connecticut that could quickly eliminate native vegetation. Dr. Jatinder Aulakh, an associate weed scientist with the station, said goldencreeper is extremely aggressive, with large patches twining and climbing on neighboring trees until they cover them completely.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ravallirepublic.com

Scavengers may play sanitizing role in controlling disease spread, study finds

Coyotes and golden eagles may help keep infectious diseases like brucellosis from spreading, a recently published study has found, raising questions about the advisability of predator control and the use of lead bullets. Brucellosis can be spread from infected cow elk when their aborted birthing materials are touched by cattle....
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
readthereporter.com

Soil & Water, Invasives Partnership offering native trees in place of invasive species

This fall, the Hamilton County Invasives Partnership (HIP) and Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) are offering an invasive species trade-in program. For a limited time and as supplies last, property owners can show proof of removal of an invasive species on their Hamilton County property and receive one five-gallon native species specimen for free.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
thekatynews.com

Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center to Host Veteran’s Day Event

The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center is pleased to announce a new event to honor and support veterans. “Veterans Day at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center” will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, with free admission for veterans and their families. Texas Parks and...
MILITARY
cannonfallsbeacon.com

5 quick reads: Invasive species, pumpkin contests and more

“These fish continue to threaten Minnesota and Wisconsin waterways, including those that flow through two national parks – the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area and the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway. We need to use every tool we can to remove invasive carp and minimize opportunities for them to reproduce” -- Christine Goepfert, associate director of the National Parks Conservation Association. Goepfert commented on the Wisconsin DNR’s work to remove invasive carp from the Mississippi River. Learn more information about this in the weekend print and digital paper.
SCIENCE
KPLC TV

Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (KARE) - A curious black bear roamed below a hunter sitting in a deer stand. It only took seconds for it to climb the tree he was in and have a taste. “It’s not totally uncommon for a bear to go into a tree with a hunter,” said Dalton Roach, adding he caught the whole encounter on camera. “But the fact he actually started gnawing on me and stuff, like that was a little abnormal.”
ANIMALS
CBS Miami

Divers Got Creative During Keys Underwater Pumpkin Carving Competition

KEY LARGO (CBSMiami/FKNB) – With their favorite marine creatures in mind, a creative group of scuba divers submerged 30 feet beneath the surface in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Sunday to pare subsea jack-o-lanterns during the annual Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest in waters off Key Largo. Underwater artists of all ages used dive knives and fine carving tools to transform their orange gourds into spook-tacular sea creatures. The nearly 15 divers also were challenged to keep the hollow, naturally buoyant pumpkins from floating off while they carved their critters. Chicago, Illinois, resident Dan Eidsmoe won over the judges with his shark-tastic cutout, complete with strobe light, to earn a free dive trip at Amoray Dive Resort, the contest’s organizer. Other standout entries included an octopus, airplane, jellyfish, hearts and traditional toothy grins. Curious finned and gilled yellowtail spectators swam close to the artistic action, hanging around for any bits of “‘food” that floated off. The annual contest, scheduled around October’s traditional Halloween celebrations, was staged near a shallow coral reef about five miles off Key Largo. (©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Florida Keys News Bureau contributed to this report.)
KEY LARGO, FL
cwbradio.com

DNR Reminds Waterfowl Hunters Not to Shoot Protected Swans

(Bill Wise, WRN) The Wisconsin D-N-R reminds hunters not to shoot protected swans this season. All wild swans are protected in Wisconsin. Conservation officers say hunters may encounter more swans because they are more abundant in the state and will start migrating the next few weeks. The population of the...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy