Casanova Seeks Fans’ Help To Prove His Innocence In New PSA

By Mya Abraham
 5 days ago
Casanova surrendered to the FBI on Dec. 3, 2020 for his alleged connection in gang-related crimes and has been charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Nearly a year later, on Wednesday (Oct. 27), the rapper—born Caswell Senior—took to Instagram to share a public service announcement with fans and friends on his 35th birthday maintaining his innocence and asking for their help.

The message read, “This is a public service announcement to all my fans and very important friends. I’ve been incarcerated for almost one year now, exhausted all remedies and spent a significant amount of money on legal fees to prove my innocence. The charges against me are false. they don’t represent or reflect the person that I am. They are simply using my past criminal history to crucify me in court.”

The Brooklyn native went on to say he believes his criminal past is overshadowing the good he’s done for his community. “I’m the same individual that went to city hall and housing projects with @ericadamsfornyc to speak to children and explain to them how shootings and gun violence isn’t the way of life.I’ve visited shelters to feed the people in need all around the world including Africa, donated to back to school drives and not one of my good deeds are mentioned or acknowledged,” he wrote.

He later asked fans and friends for their help. “I’m calling on all the great people with meaningful and powerful voices to help me with this matter. Any help provided will be a blessing, because I feel defeated one’s past shouldn’t be the reason why you can’t be afforded a successful future. No one should be held accountable for the crimes they have already served their time for, in legal terms that’s considered double jeopardy. Last but not least Happy Birthday to me, Free Me Until They Free Me, Y’all Know Outside Ain’t The Same Without Me. LOL,” concluded Casanova.

If convicted, each charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. The “So Brooklyn” spitter is also reportedly facing the death penalty. Upon surrendering last December, his attorney, James Kousouros, stated, “Mr. Senior is fully confident that he’ll be exonerated when all the facts are brought forth.”

Senior is currently being held in Westchester County Jail in New York.

