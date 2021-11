Cristiano Ronaldo said he will "close the mouths" of his critics and that they "do not want to see" his defensive work in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports. Ronaldo's return to Manchester United on Transfer Deadline Day was greeted with fanfare and the six goals of his second spell at Old Trafford have proved pivotal in Europe and the Premier League, providing late winners in both of their Champions League group-stage victories to date.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO