OSBA Board of Trustees votes to leave NSBA

People's Defender
People's Defender
 6 days ago
News Release

he OSBA Board of Trustees has chosen to end its affiliation with the National School Boards Association (NSBA).

The Board of Trustees’ decision was prompted by NSBA’s recent letter to President Joe Biden requesting federal intervention at local school board meetings. After discussing serious concerns about the letter, the Board of Trustees directed OSBA Chief Executive Officer Rick Lewis to send a letter to NSBA notifying it that OSBA would not continue its membership in the national federation. OSBA’s letter to NSBA is posted at http://links.ohioschoolboards.org/80805/.

“We were not informed of or asked for any input into the creation of the letter sent to the president,” Lewis said. “We believe in the value of parental and community discussion at school board meetings, and there is tremendous value in allowing and encouraging the public to have meaningful input into the decision-making process. However, that participation should not come at the expense of interfering with the board’s ability to conduct its business or subjecting individual board members to threats of violence, abuse or harassment. But dealing with such interference should be dealt with at the local level, not by federal officials.

“We believe the letter from NSBA leadership demonstrated how out of touch the national association is with the concerns of local school boards and the principle of local control. Because of that, OSBA no longer sees the value of continued NSBA membership.”

The trustees postponed its membership decision, and payment of 2021-2022 dues, earlier this year pending changes in the leadership and direction of NSBA. Therefore, no revenue loss has resulted.

Any questions concerning this decision may be directed to Rick Lewis at (614) 540-4000 or rlewis@ohioschoolboards.org.

