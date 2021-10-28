A European camper van rental platform has expanded to LA with RVs starting at $40 a day

Indie Campers' "Rocky" Jeep model. Indie Campers

European camper van rental platform Indie Campers has expanded to Los Angeles, its first US location.

Indie Camper's in-house Jeep Wrangler tiny homes on wheels can be rented for $39 a day.

The company plans to expand to "major states" to make the US its primary market within the next two years.

Indie Campers , a European camper van rental platform, has expanded to the US with a Los Angeles outpost, setting the grounds for a nationwide expansion within the next two years.

Camper vans and RVs have exploded in popularity in the US throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. To target this growing market , Indie Campers has established a three-year overseas "expansion plan" with the goal of becoming a leading camper van rental platform in the US by 2023, the company said in a press release.

To do this, Indie Campers will be expanding to "major states where road trips are common," Hugo Oliveira, Indie Campers' CEO, said in the press release. The platform currently hosts over 2,000 RVs across 40 European cities, but within the next two years, it plans to make the US its primary market.

For now, Indie's Rocky model - its in-house four-by-four Jeep Wrangler camper - will be the only model available to rent in Los Angeles, starting at $39 a night. These tiny homes on wheels can sleep up to two people and seat up to four, and will have amenities like a kitchen, exterior shower, and rooftop tent.

Looking ahead, Indie Campers wants to add over 300 vehicles to its US outpost in the next several months while implementing an " Amazon for camper van rentals " peer-to-peer rental option.

"We want to bring some additional unique propositions for the US consumers, vehicles that are perfect for younger generations to get a new outlook on traveling in a camper van," Oliveira said.