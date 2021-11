Stephanie Anderson will retire later this year from her position as executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Woman’s Hospital. Anderson has been at Woman's for 31 years, playing a key role in the financial management of the hospital. She oversaw the sale of $319.5 million in tax-exempt bonds that financed the construction of the hospital's current campus. She was also involved in other aspects of the hospital, such as helping to start an HIV transmission prevention program, with the goal of protecting newborns from contracting the disease from their mothers. And she helped create the Woman's Center for Wellness, which offers fitness programs, occupational therapy, audiology services and other services for women with cancer.

10 DAYS AGO