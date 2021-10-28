CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Obama to Appear on black-ish

By Ryan Schwartz
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
The Johnson residence is welcoming a very special visitor.

ABC announced Thursday that former First Lady Michelle Obama will guest-star in an upcoming episode of black-ish , which is set to return for its eighth and final season in early 2022. (An exact premiere date has not yet been announced.)

“#blackish is going all out for the final season!” the series shared on Twitter . “We are honored to have trailblazer @MichelleObama join us as an upcoming guest star.”

The tweet also offered the following photo of Obama alongside series stars Anthony Anderson (Andre “Dre” Johnson), Trace Ellis Ross (Rainbow Johnson), Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson), Marcus Scribner (Andre Johnson Jr.), Miles Brown (Jack Johnson), Marsai Martin (Diane Johnson), Laurence Fishburne (Pops), Jenifer Lewis (Ruby) and Katlyn Nichol (Olivia). Additional details surrounding the episode are being kept under wraps.

ABC announced last spring that black-ish would end after Season 8. “To all the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish been renewed by ABC for it’s eighth… and final season,” Barris posted to Instagram in May. “In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for – and to do it with the entire and amazingly stellar cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!”

Obama is not the first political figure to appear on black-ish . Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, lent her voice to an animated election special last October, for which she earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance.

Are you looking forward to seeing Michelle Obama on black-ish ?

