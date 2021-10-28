CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Plane crashes near Rexburg

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rsmi4_0cfc1hb900

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Two passengers on a crashed plane in Rexburg walked away with minor injuries Wednesday around 8 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Piper PA-28 went down in a field about 10 miles north of the Rexburg-Madison County Airport.

Only a pilot and passenger were on board at the time.

Investigators would only say it, "Crashed under unknown circumstances."

The FAA will investigate.

No names have been released.

The post Plane crashes near Rexburg appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIFI Local News 8

Flashing 4-way stop to be installed in Ammon

The City of Ammon in partnership with Bonneville County Road and Bridge will be installing a flashing four-way stop at the intersection of Ammon Road and 49th South (Township Road) on Thursday. The post Flashing 4-way stop to be installed in Ammon appeared first on Local News 8.
AMMON, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rexburg, ID
Local
Idaho Accidents
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Rexburg, ID
Accidents
Rexburg, ID
Crime & Safety
KIFI Local News 8

Bullet struck officer’s hat in Idaho mall shooting

Authorities say a bullet struck the brim of a baseball-style cap worn by a Boise, Idaho, police officer who exchanged gunfire with the gunman in Monday’s shooting at the city’s largest shopping mall that killed two people. The post Bullet struck officer’s hat in Idaho mall shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate denies involvement in ’84 disappearance of Colorado girl

A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate on trial in the 1984 killing of a 12-year-old Colorado girl says he didn't know her or her family before she vanished and denied any involvement in her disappearance.   The post Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate denies involvement in ’84 disappearance of Colorado girl appeared first on Local News 8.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8

2 hospitalized after crash on US 26

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday on the Ririe Highway at N 55th E, northeast of Idaho Falls in Bonneville County. The post 2 hospitalized after crash on US 26 appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy