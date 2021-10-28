Herb and Tea Pairing; Fantastic Blends With Your Favorite Foods

Although I enjoy the food offerings around campus and think we should do our best to support them, I’m not inaccurate in saying there are just not that many options to choose from near UConn. So when I get the chance to try a restaurant that’s new to me, I can’t help but feel more excitement than probably necessary. Last Thursday night – hence my hiatus from writing last week, sorry fellow foodies – I was fortunate enough to dine at the Fenton River Grill in Mansfield, named after the river that runs through the town. The new American restaurant has a comfortable but classy atmosphere, making it a versatile option for date night or a celebratory meal. Although its food and drink options, along with an ambiance that could swing casual, seem to make the Fenton a solid dining option for students who want to venture a bit outside the radius of campus, I will be honest – the restaurant is a bit pricey. However, the quality of the ingredients, the attention given to the menu, and its specials and drinks make the Fenton River Grill worth the splurge.

RESTAURANTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO