Once again this year, the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center will host a Winter Carnival that you and the family are invited to be a part of. During the fall months, there were so many places that we could visit in the Evansville area such as fall festivals, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and more. Why should the fun end after fall? There are quite a few things going on throughout the winter months here in the Evansville area (some that have yet to be announced). One of which is happening at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center.

