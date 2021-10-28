Brain Science Must Be on COP 26 Agenda

A Samoan plant traditionally used to treat fevers, body aches, and 'ghost sickness' could rival ibuprofen, an off-the-shelf painkiller, for its anti-inflammatory properties, new research suggests.
Led by Indigenous Samoan scientist Seeseei Molimau-Samasoni of the Scientific Research Organisation of Samoa, the study suggests the poorly understood but often-used Samoan traditional medicine called 'matalafi' could be as potent as ibuprofen, which works by reducing inflammation.
Matalafi is a small, inconspicuous tree with glossy red berries, also known as Psychotria insularum, that grows along the coasts and in cloud forests of Samoa. Traditional healers use its leaves to alleviate inflammation associated with fevers, swelling,...
