Brain Science Must Be on COP 26 Agenda

By Erin Smith
Psychiatric Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErin Smith, William Hynes, DPhil, Rym Ayadi, PhD, Megan Greene, Harris Eyre, MD, PhD. As the COP-26 (Conference of the Parties) gets ready to convene to discuss climate change, it is crucial for them to consider brain science. Can we really solve the climate crisis without taking brain science...

www.psychiatrictimes.com

Comments / 0

ScienceAlert

Human Birth Canals Are Seriously Twisted. Researchers Think They've Figured Out Why

There's an odd twist to human physiology not seen in any other primate that makes giving birth more complicated for our species. Now, a study using biomechanical modelling on gait and posture has provided some insights into this long-standing mystery. The narrow shape of the human birth canal is kinked at the inlet, so that contractions of the mother must rotate the baby's big brain and wide shoulders nearly 90 degrees to fit into the pelvis. Imagine sliding a foot into a tight boot with a twisted entrance and you've got a rough idea of how challenging this can be. If the baby...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

There May Be People Who Are Genetically Resistant to COVID-19, Scientists Say

Two humans are at least 99.9 percent genetically identical to each other. But it's that 0.1 percent or so that makes us special. This is what determines all our differences, from the unique ways we look, to our resistance or susceptibility to diseases such as HIV. Certain tiny tweaks in the genetic code can be incredibly helpful not only for the individual, but society. The more we know about these special genes (and the people who have them) the better, as it might be possible to create drugs that can mimic useful genetic differences. With that in mind, researchers are searching for people around the...
SCIENCE
Psychiatric Times

The Fundamentals of QTc: Understanding Risks and Preventing Problems

Some psychiatric medications that can trigger Torsades de Pointes (TdP), a potentially fatal polymorphic ventricular tachycardia that arises during abnormal ventricular repolarization. Are you aware of the risk factors that increase risk of TdP?. Although the ultimate goal of pharmacological treatments is to help the patient, sometimes medications can cause...
SCIENCE
Psych Centra

The Science of Tears

Tears are beneficial to the eye’s health, but they’re also a critical aspect of emotional and social communication. Have you ever cried during a movie? Or started to tear up watching a loved one’s recognition for hard work?. While tears provide physical health benefits to the eye, like maintaining hydration...
SCIENCE
#Brain Science#Brain Research#Climate Science#Brain Health
Nature.com

The language of science

Sibusiso Biyela, science communicator and journalist in South Africa, talks to Nature Chemistry about the decolonization of science through science communication. I am involved in quite a number of projects that I am proud to be a part of that have come about through my advocacy for the decolonization of science - which encompasses work to deconstruct the legacies of the field's colonial past, still prevalent today - through science communication. I'm currently consulting on and creating content for a new museum exhibit that will tell the story of human evolution from the perspective of Africans. I'm also helping train a natural language-processing algorithm to translate scientific terms into six African languages, all based on research conducted in Africa.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

This Indigenous Samoan Plant Could Rival a Common Painkiller, New Lab Study Shows

A Samoan plant traditionally used to treat fevers, body aches, and 'ghost sickness' could rival ibuprofen, an off-the-shelf painkiller, for its anti-inflammatory properties, new research suggests.   Led by Indigenous Samoan scientist Seeseei Molimau-Samasoni of the Scientific Research Organisation of Samoa, the study suggests the poorly understood but often-used Samoan traditional medicine called 'matalafi' could be as potent as ibuprofen, which works by reducing inflammation. Matalafi is a small, inconspicuous tree with glossy red berries, also known as Psychotria insularum, that grows along the coasts and in cloud forests of Samoa. Traditional healers use its leaves to alleviate inflammation associated with fevers, swelling,...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

In Defense of Science

We live in an era where the idea of following science is publicly ridiculed in some media. It's not questioned because it has been proven false or dangerous, but because its value has not been widely appreciated. This matters because research funding will decline if there's a lack of public approval for the value of scientific work.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Professor who tweeted the coronavirus genome, paving the way for new vaccines, scoops major Australian science award

The role played by University of Sydney Professor Edward Holmes in the COVID pandemic is already the stuff of legend. His decision to tweet the genome of SARS-CoV-2 on January 11 2020, making the data freely available to everyone, sparked urgent work in labs around the world to develop a test and a vaccine. Within days, the first diagnostic tests were available, and that weekend, scientists at Moderna and Pfizer are reported to have downloaded the genome and set to work on their mRNA vaccines, bringing a new technology to medicine in record time. But it is the deeper story I...
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

The climate crisis gives science a new role. Here's how research ethics must change too

Young people across the world have taken to the streets again, demanding decision-makers at COP26 listen to the science. But if science is to live up to these expectations, a fundamental rethinking of research ethics in light of the climate and ecological crises is needed. The ongoing planetary crises create new ethical dilemmas for researchers. The three main principles of research ethics – do no harm, integrity, and responsibility – remain relevant to avoid wrongdoing. But these were formulated reactively, in response to scandals in biomedical research, and could not anticipate these new challenges. We are proposing a move from a negative...
SCIENCE
althealthworks.com

Mysterious Honey Discovered That Kills All Bacteria Scientists Throw At It

The health benefits of raw, unprocessed honey are well known, but in Australia, scientists recently made a startling discovery – that one particular, obscure type of honey is capable of killing just about everything scientists throw at it, including some of the worst bacteria known to man. The findings were...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Long Hauls in Space Seem to Increase Brain Damage Risk, Study Finds

As a species we haven't been exploring space for very long, and scientists are only just beginning to understand the potential health impacts. Now a new study highlights a major problem that might come from extended periods away from Earth: damage to the brain. Through an analysis of blood samples taken from five cosmonauts before and after extended stays on the International Space Station (ISS) – each spending an average of 169 days in orbit – researchers observed elevated concentrations of three biomarkers linked to brain damage after the return to Earth. Previous studies have raised some questions about space travel and...
NFL
ScienceAlert

Achieving Type 2 Diabetes Reversal Seems Way More Common Than Scientists Realized

About 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year. The vast majority of cases (90–95 percent) will be type 2 diabetes, a chronic health condition that can lead to heart disease, kidney disease, vision loss, and more. For a subset of these patients, it doesn't have to be that way. A huge amount of research in recent years has demonstrated that type 2 diabetes can be reversed in the body, with a range of dieting methods and other kinds of lifestyle interventions sending the disease into remission. It is, however, quite hard to know for sure how many people are able to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Perceived 'Invincibility' Threatens Herd Immunity Efforts

Oct. 29, 2021 -- Perceived invincibility from the threat of the coronavirus may be undermining efforts globally to reach herd immunity against COVID-19, researchers conclude in a paper that analyzed survey responses from more than 200,000 people across 51 countries. James Leonhardt, PhD, associate professor of marketing at the University...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beaconseniornews.com

The science of gratitude

You know the drill. You go around the table and everyone says what they’re thankful for before diving into the turkey and mashed potatoes. Done. While Thanksgiving is a fitting time to be grateful, it’s far from the only time. The scientific research is in: Year-round gratitude leads to improved physical and mental health.
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

What is herd immunity? A public health expert and a medical laboratory scientist explain

The term herd immunity means that enough of a population has gained immunity to stifle a pathogen’s spread. You can think of herd immunity as being similar to fire starting in a field: If the field is dry and filled with weeds, the fire will catch and spread quickly. However, if the field is well-maintained with watering and trimming, the fire will fizzle out. Future embers that might land there will be far less likely to ignite. The embers are much like SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Herd immunity can theoretically be achieved either through infection and recovery or by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceBlog.com

The science of acupuncture

Acupuncture is a traditional Chinese technique that has been used for millennia to treat chronic pain and other health problems associated with inflammation, yet the scientific basis of the technique remains poorly understood. Now, a team of researchers led by neuroscientists at Harvard Medical School has elucidated the underlying neuroanatomy...
SCIENCE

