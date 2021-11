Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, encourages everyone to have a safe Halloween. Halloween isn’t just for children. Many adults enjoy dressing up and visiting haunted houses or attending gatherings of friends. If you are driving to a costume party, make sure your costume doesn’t hamper your vision. If you attend a Halloween party that includes alcohol, designate a sober driver for the trip home. Alcohol, even in small amounts, slows reaction time and dulls the senses.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO