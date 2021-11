It’s spooky season and the Winters FFA is back with their annual Trunk or Treat. Come to the Ag site Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. for fun activities and candy. Dress up in your Halloween costumes and get ready for a scary good time. We hope to see you all there! If you are a part of a local business or organization and would like to get involved with the Trunk or Treat, please contact kroberts@wintersjusd.org. Happy Halloween.

