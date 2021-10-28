CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Numbers of Covid Cases and Deaths Rise for the First Time in 2 Months, WHO Says

By Robert Towey, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter weeks of decline, the number of Covid infections in Europe has risen for three consecutive weeks, even as cases fall in every other region in the world, the World Health Organization said. Nearly 3 million new Covid cases were reported worldwide for the week ended Sunday, an increase...

Deadline

Los Angeles & California Covid Positivity Rates Rise For First Time In Months

Covid test positivity rates and virus-related hospitalizations have begun to rise again in Los Angeles and California after months of decline. “Of course we’re watching this with caution,” said L.A. director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer today. “We’re all noticing actually the case rate across California inched up as a whole, as well as the uptick in hospitalizations,” which she said were up about 5%. In Los Angeles, Ferrer reported the test positivity rose to 1.2% today from a low 0.7% on October 18. That may not seem like much, but it’s a 71% rise over the past 10 days in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MedicalXpress

COVID cases and deaths on the rise again in Europe

COVID infections and deaths are on the rise again in Europe, with Russia, Ukraine and Romania registering the highest fatalities on the continent, an AFP tally showed Tuesday. About 1,672,000 new cases have been registered on the continent over the past week, an average of about 239,000 per day. That...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

UK’s NHS: Number of COVID-19 cases in hospital seems to be rising

The United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS) Chief Executive Officer Matthew Taylor warned Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the hospital seems to be rising. “Intense pressure on health service is only going to get worse into winter.”. “If pushed further, we will not be able to provide the...
BUSINESS
WRAL

Virus Cases Rising on Some Caribbean Islands, WHO Says

Bucking the trend in much of the Americas, several Caribbean countries are reporting significant surges in known coronavirus infections, World Health Organization officials warned Wednesday. Reports of new cases are up 40% over the last week in the Dominican Republic and Barbados, said Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, the director of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Call for action on TB as deaths rise for first time in decade

A group of tuberculosis survivors are calling for more funding and action to find new vaccines, after the numbers dying of the infection rose for the first time in 10 years. In 2020, 1.5 million were killed by TB and 10 million infected, according to the World Health Organization. Campaigners want world leaders to invest $1bn (£730m) every year into vaccine research, spurred on by the momentum from the Covid jab development.
SCIENCE
kfornow.com

Covid 19 Risk Dial Rises In The Face Of Higher Case Numbers

Lincoln, NE (November 2, 2021) Health Director Pat Lopez is clearly anxious to get started on vaccinating children in the Lincoln area against Covid-19. It will add more than 20,000 to the ranks of those who have received the shots, and further boost the community’s immunity to the virus, according to Lopez. The Centers for Disease Control is expected to approve the shots for those 5 to 11 years of age shortly.
LINCOLN, NE
NEWS10 ABC

STUDY: Vaccinated just as likely to spread delta variant within household as unvaccinated

(The Hill) – People who have received COVID-19 vaccinations are able to spread the delta variant within their household despite their vaccination status just as easily as unvaccinated individuals, a new study published on Friday shows. According to the study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, people who contracted COVID-19 had a similar viral load regardless of whether they had been […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
The Independent

Malaysia government tells those who choose not to get Covid vaccine: ‘We will make life very difficult’

Malaysia has promised to get tough with those who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccines without a valid reason. “Sorry to say, we will make life very difficult for you if you’re not vaccinated by choice,” health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at an event in Serdang Hospital on 16 October, The Straits Times reported.“If you choose not to vaccinate, then we will probably ask you to do regular tests that you have to pay for,” he said.A plan under the National Testing Strategy, which will be unveiled next week, will explain the actions that Malaysia will take against those who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Royal Marines force US troops to surrender just days into training exercise

Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos “dominated” US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a “reset” half way into...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
Medical News Today

Coronavirus reinfection: How long might 'natural immunity' last?

Having COVID-19 should confer some immunity against developing the disease again, but health experts do not know how long this immunity lasts. Scientists know that some people have developed COVID-19 more than once, but there are not enough data for scientists to be able to analyze how long “natural” immunity lasts.
PUBLIC HEALTH

