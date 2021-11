Berrien County families can do a little early trick or treating this Saturday with Berrien County Animal Control’s trunk or treat event. About 30 local businesses will be set up in the parking lot of Animal Control’s shelter on Euclid in Benton Harbor. They and others will pass out candy from the backs of decorated vehicles. Those who attend can vote on their favorite vehicles and the winners will receive prizes. The event will take place this Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Those who are giving away candy are asked to arrive between 8 and 9:30 a.m. to set up. Everyone’s welcome to stop by to pick up some treats.

