City Council President to hold supply drive to benefit domestic violence survivors

BINGHAMTON, NY – October is Domestic Violence Awareness month.

City Council President Sophia Resciniti is recognizing the month by holding a gift card and supply drive to benefit residents of the RISE domestic Violence shelter.

The drive will take place this Saturday at Recreation Park from 2 until 5.

“October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and this supply drive is an opportunity to help survivors of domestic violence in our community and shine a light on an issue that too often goes ignored,” said Councilwoman Resciniti. “We all have a role to play in ending domestic violence. Donations will help make sure those who end up in RISE’s shelter have what they need during their stay,” says Resciniti.

Please donate the following items:

Gift cards to Target or Walmart, shampoo, body wash, shaving cream, lotion, baby diapers, wipes, baby wash, crib sheets, twin sheet sets, curtains, cleaning products, towels, wash clothes, women and kids’ underwear, sweaters, leggings, women’s jeans sizes 0-6, girl’s jeans sizes 2T-8, sneakers and boots, appointment books, self-help or care books, journals, adult coloring books and colored pencils/crayons/markers, non-perishable food items.

More items are available on the RISE Amazon Wishlist.

