JEFF the Brotherhood to Play Exit/In Thanksgiving Eve

This is a community announcement from the Kitchen Theatre Company. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit news releases, email tips@ithacavoice.com. The Kitchen Theatre Company will continue its 2021-2022 season with Larissa FastHorse’s The Thanksgiving Play, a wickedly funny satire that roasts the politics of entertainment and well-meaning political correctness alike, putting the American origin story in the comedy-crosshairs. Generously sponsored by WRFI, Tompkins Trust Company, CSP Management, OurBus, Barry Chester and Elissa Cogan and The Ithaca Times, The Thanksgiving Play will run from Tuesday, November 2 through Sunday, November 21 and will offer free childcare on Sunday, November 7 and Pay What You Want Rush tickets throughout the duration of the run.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO