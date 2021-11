OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Student loan repayments are scheduled to restart after January 31, 2022, and even though that is a few months away, there are some steps borrowers should take now to avoid problems after the start date. For instance, if your financial situation has changed, it is important to contact your lender as soon as possible to see if there are any plans that could help you afford those payments.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO