Biden unveils a smaller spending framework. But all Democrats aren't onboard

Democrats announced a deal Tuesday to reduce sky-high prescription drug prices for millions of Americans, resolving a key dispute in negotiations over a massive social safety net expansion stalled amid infighting in Congress.
The agreement empowers the government to negotiate the cost of certain prescription medications from 2023 and allows for a rebate on drugs whose prices rise faster than inflation.
"Fixing prescription drug pricing has consistently been a top issue for Americans year after year, including the vast majority of both Democrats and Republicans who want to see a change because they simply cannot afford their medications," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
The deal would cap patients' out-of-pocket spending at $2,000 per year, with government price negotiations beginning with 10 drugs.
