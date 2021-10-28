CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden unveils a smaller spending framework. But all Democrats aren't onboard

By Kelsey Snell
Cover picture for the articleHouse Democrats are racing to resolve an internal battle over the process for passing trillions of dollars in spending after a personal plea from President Biden for members of his party to unite behind a $1.75 trillion social spending bill and a separate $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Biden...

Washington Examiner

Biden's agenda is dead

There is no doubt about it: The Biden administration is a failure, and so is the president’s agenda. Just 10 months into his presidency, President Joe Biden has suffered a massive political beating. Republicans swept Virginia on Tuesday night, winning almost every single state election less than a year after Biden won the state by 10 points. New Jersey came uncomfortably close to falling to the GOP as well.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

House Democrats dig their heels in after Manchin outburst as Biden agenda remains in jeopardy

House Democrats are digging in their heels on requiring support from all 50 Democratic senators for President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act before they’ll vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate.Speaking at his weekly post-caucus meeting press conference, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said he hopes that the House will “be in a position” to vote on both measures “at some point this week,” but stressed that a commitment from all Democratic senators — including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin — would be needed before anything reaches the House floor.“I believe that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

What happens if the House votes on the social spending bill this week without Manchin's blessing

Here’s the problem if House Democrats push a vote this week on the social spending package in the face of threatened opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said repeatedly the House can’t approve a "messaging" bill. It must be a bill which can also pass the Senate. So if the House forges ahead, they have a problem. Such a bill, not pre-baked with Manchin and other Senate Democrats, would inevitably face changes in the Senate. That means the Senate would have to bounce whatever bill it passes – if it passes something – back to the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ruben Gallego
Nancy Pelosi
Kyrsten Sinema
Joe Manchin
Pramila Jayapal
Washington Post

Hispanic Democrats warn of the perils of dropping immigration proposals from Biden’s domestic spending bill

Democrats who have been frustrated by the lack of progress on making sweeping changes to the immigration system are warning party leaders that Congress needs to include something in President Biden’s signature domestic policy package for the immigrant communities it has promised to help and is counting on to show up in big numbers in the 2022 midterm elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Women lawmakers lead charge against Senator Joe Manchin’s intransigence on key bill

Female Democratic members of Congress and senators, particularly women of colour, are pushing back on Sen Joe Manchin’s efforts to pare down on their party’s social spending and climate bill and prioritise passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill.Mr Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, gave a press conference Monday calling for the House to pass an infrastructure bill that passed the Senate on a bipartisan basis. He criticised progressive Democrats for demanding his support of a larger social spending bill that would pass party lines through a process called reconciliation, allowing them to sidestep a filibuster, before moving forward on the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC Bay Area

Young People Are Over Democrats — and Republicans — New Data Show: What That Means for 2022

They aren’t the numbers Democrats wanted to see heading into a vital midterm year. New data obtained by NBCLX reveals turnout among voters aged 18-29 fell by nearly half for California’s September recall election, compared to the 2020 presidential election 10 months earlier. The share of ballots from those young adults fell to just 12% of the electorate, down from 17% last November, according to the secretary of state’s office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Feuding Democrats announce breakthrough on US drug pricing

Democrats announced a deal Tuesday to reduce sky-high prescription drug prices for millions of Americans, resolving a key dispute in negotiations over a massive social safety net expansion stalled amid infighting in Congress. The agreement empowers the government to negotiate the cost of certain prescription medications from 2023 and allows for a rebate on drugs whose prices rise faster than inflation. "Fixing prescription drug pricing has consistently been a top issue for Americans year after year, including the vast majority of both Democrats and Republicans who want to see a change because they simply cannot afford their medications," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. The deal would cap patients' out-of-pocket spending at $2,000 per year, with government price negotiations beginning with 10 drugs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Democrats reach drug price deal, Biden upbeat on Manchin

Democrats reached agreement on a plan to lower prescription drug costs for most older people, capping out-of-pocket Medicare costs at $2,000 and reducing the price of insulin, salvaging a campaign promise as part of President Joe Biden s $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday announced the deal, which is one of the few remaining provisions that needed to be resolved in Biden's big package as the party moves closer to wrapping up negotiations. Schumer acknowledged it's not as sweeping as Democrats had hoped for, but a compromise struck with one key holdout Democrat, Sen....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

