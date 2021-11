Will Rogers has quickly developed into the type of quarterback Mike Leach envisioned to run his pass-heavy Air Raid scheme at Mississippi State. Rogers turned in a nearly perfect performance in his last game, completing 36 of 39 passes. In a league that had six quarterbacks drafted - five in the first three rounds - over the past two NFL drafts, the Southeastern Conference has reloaded at the position pretty quickly with players like Rogers.

