Astronomy

Major, long-duration X1.0 solar flare erupts from AR 2887, Earth-directed CME produced

By Teo Blašković
watchers.news
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA major, long-duration solar flare measuring X1.0 at its peak erupted from geoeffective Active Region 2887 at 15:35 UTC on October 28, 2021. The event started at 15:17 and ended at 15:48 UTC. The event was associated with a Type II Radio Emission with an estimated velocity of 1...

watchers.news

