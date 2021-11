The hearts of everyone in Broncos Country collectively dropped when they saw the replay of Jerry Jeudy’s ankle injury suffered against the New York Giants. At first glance, it looked like the Broncos could be without one of their most exciting young stars, in the midst of a breakout season, for the rest of the year. Fortunately, Jeudy’s ankle injury turned out to be much less severe than many assumed live, and he’s now set to return against the Washington Football Team.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO