A District Championship for the Cat Pack

The Football Cats host the Mentor Cardinals in the opening round of the OHSAA Playoffs. OHIO CITY, Oh - “We’re trying to get to Monday’s practice.” That is what Head Football Coach Chuck Kyle ‘69 told his team in this week of practice preparing for the Mentor Cardinals in the opening round of the OHSAA Playoffs. The Wildcats finished sixth in the region with a 6-4 record in the regular season, with some of their highlight wins coming against Archbishop Hoban and St. Xavier. The Wildcats will host Mentor at Byers Field as this will be the fifth time that both programs will meet twice in a season. The team to win in the regular season has gone on to lose in the playoff meeting in the previous four meetings in the playoffs. The Wildcats will seek to continue that trend after losing to Mentor in week 2, 28-26.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 5 DAYS AGO