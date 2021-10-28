CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A District Championship for the Cat Pack

By Matt Kelly '22
ignatiuswildcats.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cross Country Cats won the District Championship, while the JV Cats wrapped up their season with a win. The Cross Country Cats rounded out the regular season at the Legend’s Meet and the St. Joseph Academy Race. At these races, Varsity and JV ended their regular season with victories, and...

