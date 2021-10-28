CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 updated with battery & other status indicators, outdoor exercise mode

By Abner Li
9to5Google
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFitbit OS 5.3 is rolling out as a smaller update for the Sense and Versa 3 that introduces status indicators. It follows the bigger release in June that added audible Google Assistant responses and better clock face switching. The big usability update is status indicators that can note whether...

9to5google.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

How to stop your phone and other smart devices from listening to you

If you’ve ever thought someone was secretly eavesdropping on you, you’re right. Smartphones and other devices can hear and record what you say, as proven by a now-viral TikTok that showed thousands of audio files recorded on a woman’s Echo and Dot speakers and saved in the innermost folders of her Amazon account.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Android 101: how to free up space on your phone

It can happen all too easily, especially if you’ve got an Android phone with less than 128GB of storage: one day, you try to install a cool new game or an intriguing new app, and you can’t. You’ve run out of space. Don’t panic. If you’re not ready to buy...
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

Google Photos Locked Folder will be coming to iOS ‘early’ next year

Introduced earlier this year to Pixel phones, the “Locked Folder” feature in Google Photos adds an extra layer of security to your most sensitive captures. Soon, the Google Photos will add support for Locked Photos on iOS devices, too. Rolling out “early next year,” Locked Folder on iOS will presumably...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Versa#Sleep Mode#Fitbit Sense#Settings#The Sense And Versa 3
WKRG

Fitbit Ionic vs. Fitbit Charge

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Fitbit has become one of the leading brands in wearable fitness technology. The company offers several types of products that can track different health-and-fitness metrics, including heart rate, steps climbed, calories burned, distance traveled, and more. Two of the most popular product lines by Fitbit are the Fitbit Ionic series and the Fitbit Charge series. The Fitbit Ionic series used to be more expensive than the Fitbit Charge series, but with the release of the latest model of the Charge series, the price gap has narrowed. For a similar price, the Fitbit Ionic offers several extra features that make it a better overall wearable fitness product. The biggest advantage of the Fitbit Ionic is the larger LCD, which offers more of a fitness tracker and smartwatch experience.
ELECTRONICS
stevivor.com

Xbox October 2021 update brings 4K dashboard, night mode

The Xbox October 2021 update will bring with it a 4K dashboard, night mode and more, Microsoft has today confirmed. “Starting today, players with an Xbox Series X connected to a 4K display will see the dashboard natively rendered in 4K,” Microsoft wrote on Xbox Wire. “You can experience 4K while browsing the Home, My Games & Apps, Guide, and many other experiences. UI elements on the screen, such as game art and buttons, will have increased sharpness and improved text readability.”
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Google

Google Translate gains bold Material You redesign on Pixel 6 [Gallery]

Google Translate, an Android app that has been long overdue for an overhaul, has gotten a Material You redesign this evening, but it may be exclusive to the Pixel 6. Last month, our APK Insight team uncovered work being done on bringing Material You to Google Translate’s Android app, even offering an exclusive first look at the redesign in action. As of this evening, an update for Google Translate — version 6.25.0.02.404801591 — has begun rolling out via the Play Store, which enables the completed version of that design for some.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
9to5Google

Google Tensor’s 2nd-gen update is in the works, likely for Pixel 7

New evidence suggests that the Pixel 7 will, unsurprisingly, feature a second-generation Google Tensor chip. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro formally launched today, serving as the debut for Google’s new line of Tensor chips. Created with help from Samsung, the Google Tensor chips are optimized for Google’s extensive use of machine learning, in some cases accelerating existing features or enabling things that couldn’t be done on a phone before.
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

Android 12L initial hands-on: Early emulator experience [Video]

While an emulator is never the best way to experience software, the newly released Android 12L is one that we simply had to get a closer look at. At the moment, Android 12L is very much a “work in progress” build and only available via an emulator. That means that you’ll need to download and access the Android Studio to even give this early build a test for yourself. In our opinion, it’s probably not worth the effort for the “average” person out there, but we do have a simple guide on how to get it up and running on a Chromebook or Chrome OS, and it’s relatively easy to set up on Windows, too.
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

Same-day repairs are available for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro from uBreakiFix/Asurion

Just in case anything should happen to your brand-new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, uBreakiFix by Asurion is offering same-day repairs. Now that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have officially launched and arrived in customers’ hands, it’s unfortunately also time for those phones to start accidentally slipping out of those hands. Both models of Pixel 6 feature glass on both the front and the back, including two separate panels of glass on the rear. While all of that glass is Gorilla Glass, accidents happen and glass will inevitably crack.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Try these iPhone secret codes to unlock hidden features in iOS 15

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: Amazon Black Friday deals, $189 AirPods Pro, $179 Roomba, $25 Fire TV Stick 4K, more It may come as a surprise to many, but there are several hidden iPhone codes that have been part of the iOS user experience for years now. And though most users might find these secret codes more intriguing than useful, some actually bring some interesting utility to the table. Again, these secret iPhone codes aren’t exclusive to iOS 15. But seeing as how iOS 15 was released just a few weeks ago, we’d be remiss if we didn’t briefly highlight some of the...
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

Latest Google app beta causes At a Glance to open old Weather UI

While the latest Google app beta introduced some nice updates to the Weather widgets, it also hampered At a Glance in the Pixel Launcher. Namely, it launches the original Google Weather experience instead of the redesign. Weather returned to At a Glance at the start of last week for Android...
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

OnePlus has rolled out the October security patch to these phones

OnePlus promises to deliver regular system updates for its wide array of smartphones for at least two years and in some cases longer for flagships, so let’s see how they’re handling the October 2021 security update. OnePlus October 2021 security update — What’s new?. Google added the October security patch...
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

Jacquard SDK allows developers to make their own smart fabric apps

Google ATAP has launched a public Jacquard SDK, allowing developers to add support for the smart fabric accessory to their own apps. If you’re unfamiliar with Google’s Jacquard, it’s a touchable smart fabric that can send digital signals corresponding to your touches and movements. Developed by the same Google ATAP studio that developed the Soli sensor found in the Pixel 4 and Nest Hub, Jacquard is available today in jackets, backpacks, and even soccer cleats.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy