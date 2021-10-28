Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 updated with battery & other status indicators, outdoor exercise mode

While an emulator is never the best way to experience software, the newly released Android 12L is one that we simply had to get a closer look at. At the moment, Android 12L is very much a “work in progress” build and only available via an emulator. That means that you’ll need to download and access the Android Studio to even give this early build a test for yourself. In our opinion, it’s probably not worth the effort for the “average” person out there, but we do have a simple guide on how to get it up and running on a Chromebook or Chrome OS, and it’s relatively easy to set up on Windows, too.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO