Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 updated with battery & other status indicators, outdoor exercise mode

Fitbit has become one of the leading brands in wearable fitness technology. The company offers several types of products that can track different health-and-fitness metrics, including heart rate, steps climbed, calories burned, distance traveled, and more. Two of the most popular product lines by Fitbit are the Fitbit Ionic series and the Fitbit Charge series. The Fitbit Ionic series used to be more expensive than the Fitbit Charge series, but with the release of the latest model of the Charge series, the price gap has narrowed. For a similar price, the Fitbit Ionic offers several extra features that make it a better overall wearable fitness product. The biggest advantage of the Fitbit Ionic is the larger LCD, which offers more of a fitness tracker and smartwatch experience.
