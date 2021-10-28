ASCs contribute to increased workers' compensation payments in Indiana: 6 study findings

Healthcare providers have spoken with Becker's about a number of topics this month, including gastroenterology compensation, physician ownership and private equity investment. Amar Setty, MD. CEO of Patient Premier (Baltimore): Physician ownership is decreasing in 2021. We are seeing greater trends toward employment of physicians. This is because of a number of interrelated factors such as mergers/acquisitions of practice management corporations, a growing push for hospital employment, increased costs of practice ownership and a desire for fixed hours or better lifestyle among younger physicians. The fear of declining reimbursement, combined with the complexity of new payment models, scares a lot of physicians toward employment. Healthcare has become a 'big cap' business, requiring market scale, data analytics and risk management — concepts that small practices cannot handle.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO