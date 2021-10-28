CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

ASCs contribute to increased workers' compensation payments in Indiana: 6 study findings

By Marcus Robertson -
beckersasc.com
 6 days ago

Workers' compensation payments are higher in Indiana than most other states, according to the CompScope Medical Benchmarks for Indiana, 22nd Edition and a May 2021 report by the Workers Compensation Research Institute. “Facilities, particularly ambulatory surgery centers, or ASCs, contributed to the higher-than-typical payments in...

www.beckersasc.com

Comments / 0

Related
NWI.com

Indiana has 15th lowest cost-of-living adjusted minimum wage, study finds

Indiana has the 15th lowest cost-of-living adjusted minimum wage in the country, a new study has found. The Hoosier State has a minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, in line with the federal minimum wage, which was last raised in 2009. A total of 30 states have since increased their minimum wages above the federal rate of $7.25 per hour as inflation and cost of living have increased.
INDIANA STATE
beckersasc.com

UChicago Medicine awaiting approval for Indiana facility with ASC

University of Chicago Medicine is planning to build a medical facility with an ASC in Crown Point, Ind., The Northwest Indiana Times reported Oct. 26. The 116,000-square-foot facility will offer cancer, cardiology, digestive diseases, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pediatrics, transplant medicine and women’s health services. UChicago Medicine needs special-use variance...
INDIANA STATE
Industry Week

What Works to Retain Staff: Purdue Study Finds Commonalities in Indiana Manufacturers with Low Turnover

The average turnover is 40% a year, but 5% of companies have rates at or below 15%. For the past three years, DCMME (Dauch Center for the Management of Manufacturing Enterprises) at Purdue University have been surveying human resources managers at manufacturing companies in the 10-county area around Purdue. The majority of those surveys—over 100—have included actual site visits.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Iowa State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
WSOC Charlotte

South Carolina increasing payments to child care providers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — South Carolina’s social services agency says it is now paying more money to providers in the program that subsidizes child care for low-income families. The state’s Department of Social Services announced Wednesday that the agency has set up a new reimbursement rate structure for the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
beckersasc.com

ASC private payer obstacles

Nine ASC leaders spoke with Becker's ASC Review about the biggest obstacles they face with private payers, from implant costs to declining reimbursements. Editor's note: These answers were edited lightly for clarity and brevity. Question: What are your biggest obstacles with private payers?. Matthew Ewasko. Administrator of Physicians Alliance Surgery...
HEALTH
beckersasc.com

Top 25 states for orthopedic surgeons

Maine is ranked the top state in the country for orthopedic surgeons to live and work by job market research company Zippia. The 2021 ranking took into account median salary, cost of living and the Bureau of Labor Statistics' location quotient, which measures how concentrated an industry or occupation is in a single state compared to the nation as a whole.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workers Compensation#Asc#Facilities#Wcri#Insurance Journal
laborpress.org

The Latest Data on Workers’ Compensation

New York, NY – The New York Compensation Insurance Rating Board is an association of insurance companies that collects data about the workers’ compensation system, files proposed insurance costs with the New York State Department of Financial Services, and publishes research and reports. Each year, the Rating Board issues a “State of the System” report with a wealth of valuable information about workers’ comp claims and insurance costs.
ECONOMY
beckersasc.com

Orthopedic hospital with surgery center being built in Indiana

The Orthopedic Hospital of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Lutheran Health Network is expanding to Gas City, Ind., with a surgery center, a clinic and a physical therapy center, according to a Nov. 1 report in The Echo. The project, estimated to cost between $45 million and $50 million, will be completed...
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Rates of gun violence in the US increased by 30% during pandemic, study finds. Authors blame it on 'psychological stress' and increase in firearm sales

There was a sharp rise in gun violence in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, a new study finds. Researchers from the Pennsylvania State College of Medicine, in Hershey, found a 30 percent increase in gun-related injuries and deaths during the pandemic when compared to 2019. Additionally, 49...
PUBLIC SAFETY
inquirer.com

Pennsylvania’s workers are contributing to ‘The Great Resignation’

Jacobus van Zyl is one of the millions of Americans to join the pandemic economy’s latest trend: quitting your job. The Glenmoore resident and former financial controller said he had no problem with his previous employer. But when a recruiter from the Robert Half talent agency came calling, he took advantage of a labor market that has empowered workers. He landed a job with a bigger salary, better benefits, and a superior title. He’s now chief financial officer at the King of Prussia-based TNG Consulting.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
beckersasc.com

'This will have a clear effect on the bottom line': What we heard this month

Healthcare providers have spoken with Becker's about a number of topics this month, including gastroenterology compensation, physician ownership and private equity investment. Amar Setty, MD. CEO of Patient Premier (Baltimore): Physician ownership is decreasing in 2021. We are seeing greater trends toward employment of physicians. This is because of a number of interrelated factors such as mergers/acquisitions of practice management corporations, a growing push for hospital employment, increased costs of practice ownership and a desire for fixed hours or better lifestyle among younger physicians. The fear of declining reimbursement, combined with the complexity of new payment models, scares a lot of physicians toward employment. Healthcare has become a 'big cap' business, requiring market scale, data analytics and risk management — concepts that small practices cannot handle.
ECONOMY
beckersasc.com

Competitive recruiting for physicians worries this ASC admin

Healthcare leaders today frequently cite staffing shortages among their biggest concerns. JoAnn Vecchio, administrator at Ambulatory Surgery Center of Western New York in Amherst, told "Becker's ASC Review Podcast" that she's worried about keeping up in a highly competitive job market. Note: This is an edited excerpt. Listen to the...
HEALTH
KTAR News

First responder COVID-19 infection rate higher than health care workers, UArizona study finds

PHOENIX – A recent University of Arizona Health Sciences study found first responders had twice the rate of COVID-19 infections when compared with health care personnel. Researchers from UArizona Health Sciences, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Arizona Department of Health Services and Marshfield Laboratories worked together to collect and analyze the weekly COVID-19 test results of 1,766 health care personnel, first responders and other essential workers from July of 2020 to mid-March of 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Targum

Workers with disabilities face unique challenges amid pandemic, Rutgers study finds

The Rutgers Program for Disability Research recently conducted an academic report titled “Fact Sheet on Disability and Telework During the Pandemic,” which details the employment issues that people with disabilities are currently facing. Before the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, workers with disabilities were found to be more likely than those...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Providence Business News

Finding good workers

Has your business suffered from a lack of skilled employees?. Has the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the problem in finding skilled employees?. Has your company sponsored training programs to attract skilled employees?. No: 67%. Yes: 33%. Does your company work with education institutions or organizations to seek skilled employees?. No: 83%
ECONOMY
beckersasc.com

ASC litigation costs push South Carolina hospital over budget

Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center is about $312,000 over budget for the month of September due to expenses involved with its hospital's ASC litigation, The Times and Democrat reported. Regional Medical Center is challenging the state's approval of a $12.5 million physician-owned ASC, according to the Oct. 31 report. The...
ORANGEBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy