Instagram

Smart & Final celebrates 150 years

KTLA.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more information on Smart & Final visit...

ktla.com

sunnysidesun.com

Penas celebrate 75-year anniversary

Ricardo and Angelita (Guerra) Pena of Sunnyside celebrated their 75th anniversary on Thursday, October 14, 2021. The couple are both retired and have ten children – Rick, Connie, Ramiro, Israel, sally, Joe, Johnny, Romaldo, Robert, and Ruben. They also have 34 grandchildren and 65 great-grandchildren.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Fox News

Celebrating four years of 'The Ingraham Angle'

ENTERTAINMENT
#Smart Final#La Unscripted
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Shares Another Red Hot Halloween Look

Chloe Bailey is back with more heat. At the beginning of Halloweekend, the 23-year-old delivered an amazingly unique tribute to Angelina Jolie’s Shark Tale character, and earlier this afternoon she dropped off her take on an iconic cartoon character – Betty Boop. The Atlanta-born star’s look consisted of a tousled...
CELEBRITIES
mystar106.com

Rare Coin Could Grab $300,000 At Auction

An extraordinarily rare coin, minted in mid-17th century New England, is expected to sell for at least $300,000 next month at auction in London. The silver one shilling coin made in Boston in 1652 was recently found inside a candy tin containing hundreds of other coins at a family estate.
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah’s Kids Looked Absolutely Adorable in Their Halloween Outfits

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah’s kids absolutely crushed the costume game this year. She even worked on them herself, per her Instagram Stories. Ruah posted an update to her Stories earlier yesterday. In one pic, we see her with a glue gun in hand, applying spikes to her son’s costume. “Mommy is back at it…” her caption on the story reads. So what costume requires her to glue spikes on it? Take a look at the pictures below to find out.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Instagram
audacy.com

Man reveals hack for microwaving popcorn no one seemed to know about

Not everyone is a master in the kitchen, but if there is one thing anyone can manage cooking, it's popcorn. Most microwaves include a popcorn button, making it almost impossible to ruin. However, someone recently revealed a step in the popcorn making process no one seemed to know about, until...
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera shows off mysterious new look as she announces big news

Christina Aguilera gave fans a bit of good news to take them through the rest of the week while also showing off a stunning new look. The singer shared a picture of herself donning her new red locks in a high ponytail along with a dress with ruffled sleeves and lace detailing that showed off her figure, along with a dark lip.
MUSIC
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Impetuous Gardener: Finally — a celebration in her pumpkin patch

If I could find a way to prevent my homegrown pumpkins from mushing up, I’d display them on our front porch for the next six months, wearing turkey feathers at Thanksgiving, reindeer antlers at Christmas and bunny ears at Easter. After 10 years of humiliation, I finally grew 14 healthy pumpkins this summer — 87 pounds of orange Spartans, lemon colored Mellow Yellows, splotchy orange Bellatrixes, and green Mrs. Wrinkles. In previous harvest seasons, I’ve needed a postage scale, which measures weight in ounces, because none of my pitiful gourds could rack up even one digit on our bathroom scale. I realized that longtime readers might be skeptical this year, so I asked my neighbor from across the street to vouch for the relative magnificence of my pumpkin patch. He is a person of honesty and integrity, and is not related to me or to any other members of the neighborhood coven. “You did good!” he said, as he checked out the crop and admired the hefty Spartans.
GARDENING
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Arrives in a Striking Cutout Dress and Blue Sandals With Dwyane & Zaya Wade for Gucci’s Love Parade Show

Gabrielle Union was all Gucci and all smiles on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The actress arrived to Italian house’s latest catwalk extravaganza dubbed Gucci Love Parade, with her husband Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya, donning a camel-hued, long-sleeve dress with chic cutouts and a high leg slit. The 49-year old jazzed up her neutral frock, also by Gucci, with sleek silver sandals with a matching clutch. The Hollywood Walk of Fame was shut down for creative director Alessandro Michele’s star-studded runway show, with 100 looks modeled by the famous likes of Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, St. Vincent and Miranda...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Philly

Open For Business: Skippack Shop S.A. Oliver & Co. Perfect Little Place To Get Into Spirit Of Giving

SKIPPACK, Pa. (CBS) — Now that Halloween is behind us, many people have their sights on the upcoming holiday season. In this week’s Open for Business segment, CBS3 heads to S.A. Oliver & Co. in Skippack, the perfect little shop to get you into the spirit of giving. “I grew up in western New York and there’s a small town called Medina, New York,” Steve Oliver said. “It’s the type that you see Christmas movies about, and I remember as a kid walking down and there’s Christmas music playing and there’s beautiful lights strung across and everything and literally shops. A...
SKIPPACK, PA
SPY

The Best Hanukkah Decorations To Celebrate the Festival Of Lights In 2021

The Festival of Lights is coming soon — we’ll start celebrating it just a few days after Thanksgiving this year. That means it’s an appropriate time to get started decorating with traditional Hanukkah decorations. Whether building a collection of Hanukkah decorations or doing something of a refresh, there are lots of directions to go with holiday decor. While menorahs and dreidels are pretty standard and need to be part of any celebration, there’s a lot of fun we can have. This may include tinsel, balloons, streamers, and even cookies and decorative pillows. Take these decorations as simple or as far as you...
LIFESTYLE

