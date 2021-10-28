Smart & Final celebrates 150 years

If I could find a way to prevent my homegrown pumpkins from mushing up, I’d display them on our front porch for the next six months, wearing turkey feathers at Thanksgiving, reindeer antlers at Christmas and bunny ears at Easter. After 10 years of humiliation, I finally grew 14 healthy pumpkins this summer — 87 pounds of orange Spartans, lemon colored Mellow Yellows, splotchy orange Bellatrixes, and green Mrs. Wrinkles. In previous harvest seasons, I’ve needed a postage scale, which measures weight in ounces, because none of my pitiful gourds could rack up even one digit on our bathroom scale. I realized that longtime readers might be skeptical this year, so I asked my neighbor from across the street to vouch for the relative magnificence of my pumpkin patch. He is a person of honesty and integrity, and is not related to me or to any other members of the neighborhood coven. “You did good!” he said, as he checked out the crop and admired the hefty Spartans.

GARDENING ・ 4 DAYS AGO