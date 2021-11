Shiba Inu, the spin-off of Dogecoin, has already surpassed Elon Musk's favorite cryptocurrency by far. Despite the blow received on Sunday by the founder of Tesla, when he declared that he did not own any, the cryptocurrency has rebounded in price. In fact, it advances 40% and is placed as the eighth 'crypto' by market capitalization. Meanwhile its 'big sister' is eleventh and is prey to the widest correction of the entire market that has been unleashed between October 27th and 28th.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO