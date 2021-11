THe COVID-19 pandemic has dragged on for almost two years now. For many, myself included, things are more normal than in 2020. I've gone out to eat, I have gone to sporting events and concerts, etc. Still, COVID is here. It's always looming and still snatching headlines including this one. Buuut, this story isn't so much about Iowan humans getting the coronavirus...

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO