CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

This Week’s Comings & Goings

By LODGING Staff
Lodging
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrent Lessing has been appointed to chief information and digital officer for Omni Hotels & Resorts, where he will develop a digital strategy to improve the guest experience. The company also announced Natalie White, vice president of CRM & loyalty, and she is leading Omni’s loyalty and customer relationship management...

lodgingmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lodging

Lodging Econometrics: Marriott Leads the U.S. Construction Pipeline

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire—According to the third quarter report by analysts at Lodging Econometrics (LE), the franchise companies leading the U.S. construction pipeline with the greatest number of new construction projects are Marriott International with 1,286 projects/166,174 rooms, Hilton Worldwide with 1,223 projects/139,742 rooms, and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) with 769 projects/77,558 rooms. The construction pipelines for these three franchise companies comprise an impressive 68 percent of the total construction pipeline projects.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Lodging

Water Features and Landscaping Can Add Value to Hotels

As the pandemic-induced travel lull abates and hotel occupancy increases, hospitality owners and operators are looking ahead to the sector’s next potential big challenge: the state of the economy. With four consecutive months of inflation exceeding 5 percent, the industry may be entering a period of stagflation, a rare period...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Designer Brands Celebrates 30 Years of Fabulous Footwear

Three decades in, and DSW remains a mainstay in the footwear segment – but the brand’s continued success is rooted in its growth mindset and ever-changing, diversified product assortment. Launched in 1969 by the Shonac Corporation, headquartered in Columbus, OH, the company’s first step was opening seven leased shoe departments across the state. Just over 20 years later, Shonac Corp. opened its first brick-and-mortar DSW store in Dublin, OH – and after decades of continued success in operating hundreds of stores across the U.S., DSW Inc. went public in 2005. After launching DSW.com in 2008, the brand set its sights on advancing omnichannel shopping experiences – inclusive of the launch of its DSW mobile app – and significant expansion. In 2018, DSW Inc. acquired both Town Shoes, Camuto Group, and a year later, changed its name to Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) to reflect its varied portfolio. And in 2021, DSW announced the exclusive distribution of Hush Puppies in North America. Today, the brand operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 700 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse®, The Shoe Company®, and Shoe Warehouse® banners.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lodging

Candlewood Suites Columbia Under Management of Dellisart LLC

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, North Carolina—Dellisart LLC, a national hotel ownership, management, and development company, announced the addition of the Candlewood Suites Columbia, located in Columbia, Tennessee, to its growing portfolio of hotels under management. The 73-suite property was recently acquired during development by Columbia Hospitality LLC. Each suite is outfitted with...
COLUMBIA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
WWL-AMFM

Business: Travel bookings increase

In another sign that people are traveling again, Booking Holdings posted better-than-expected quarterly results. The online travel agency posted revenue of $4.7 billion, up 77% from a year ago, and well ahead of expectations. Bookings
TRAVEL
Lodging

Hyatt Hotels Corporation Completes Acquisition of Apple Leisure Group

CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Apple Leisure Group (ALG), a luxury resort-management services, travel, and hospitality group, from affiliates of each of KKR and KSL Capital Partners, LLC. Hyatt is doubling its global resorts footprint through the addition of ALG’s AMR Collection...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Rothy’s Taps Former Skechers Exec as New VP of Supply Chain + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 2, 2021: Rothy’s has hired Brian Wehner as the company’s new VP of supply chain. In the role, Wehner will use his knowledge of global DTC and wholesale supply-chain, operations and strategic planning to direct all aspects of Rothy’s supply chain policies, objectives and initiatives. Prior to joining Rothy’s the executive led supply chain operations at Gap, Inc., Levi Strauss & Co. and Lululemon. Most recently, Wehner served as...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hilton Hotels Resorts#Omni Hotels Resorts#Crm Loyalty#Hard Rock Atlantic City#Golden Nugget#Marriott International#Sandpiper Hospitality#Hotel Equities#Conrad New York Midtown
Lodging

Essex Hotel Management President Barbara Purvis on Surviving the Pandemic

For many smaller hotel operators, surviving the pandemic meant leaning into the unique advantages of having a more limited portfolio, including the ability to quickly adapt, stay nimble, engage with property-level teams, and maintain transparent, direct communications. LODGING recently spoke with Barbara Purvis, president of Essex Hotel Management, a management company based in Rochester, N.Y., that has been active in the hospitality space for more than three decades, starting with a single Microtel and since growing to a portfolio of 12 hotels under various Hilton and Marriott brands that stretch from New York to Florida. Purvis shared her experience navigating the pandemic, challenges the company endured, and her predictions for the next few months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lodging

Indigo Road Hospitality Group Breaks Ground on the Flatiron Hotel

CHARLESTON, South Carolina—The Indigo Road Hospitality Group is celebrating the beginning of construction on the Flatiron Hotel project in Asheville, North Carolina. Flatiron Preservation Group, LLC, comprised of the principals of GarageCap and JPW Development, received project permits to commence in July 2021. The targeted completion date for the adaptive reuse project is spring 2023.
HOME & GARDEN
Lodging

BLLA Launches Digital Job Postings Section on its Website

The BLLA team—including its Leadership and Committee members—felt there was a need to address the burgeoning issues including labor shortage and finding people to fill important roles at hotels. In response to this issue, BLLA began work on a digital job postings site located on its website under the heading CAREERS.
ECONOMY
Current

Comings and goings: Louisville Public Media adds Gabrielle Jones as VP, America’s Test Kitchen appoints execs …

Louisville Public Media in Kentucky hired Gabrielle Jones as VP of content, a new position. Jones’ first day with LPM is Dec. 8. She is currently audience editor for KERA in Dallas, where she has worked since 2019. She has also been an editor and held development and marketing positions for VPM in Richmond, Va. Jones is on the board of directors for the Public Media Journalists Association.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy