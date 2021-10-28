CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Troopers make arrest in pursuit south of Lincoln

 6 days ago
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person after a pursuit in Lancaster and Gage Counties. At approximately 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, NSP received a report of a reckless vehicle driving on Highway 77 near west Lincoln. A trooper was able to locate the vehicle, a Toyota Celica, as it...

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
