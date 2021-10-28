Troopers make arrest in pursuit south of Lincoln

The Chadron Police Department investigated 2 separate incidents this past week. At approximately 2:19 AM on October 28, 2021, the Chadron Police Department received a 911 call from a woman requesting officers to respond to an apartment complex in Chadron. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man in the apartment who had been severely beaten with life threatening injuries. Officers ensured the male remained conscious and called for a Chadron rescue unit to arrive and transport the injured male. The Chadron Fire Department arrived on scene and the injured male was transported to the Chadron Community Hospital and was later transported by air to Regional West Hospital in Scottsbluff due to the extent of his injuries. Officers were able to interview witnesses who reported 27-year-old Shawne Russell of Chadron had assaulted the man and proceeded to steal the injured man’s vehicle.

CHADRON, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO