It’s time for a wake-up call when it comes to the Kansas City Royals. As the team stands right now, it probably isn't good enough to reach the postseason next year, and relying heavily on prospects to get it over the proverbial playoff hump is a risky strategy. Free agency is around the corner but given the fact that owner John Sherman is very unlikely to increase payroll by a significant amount, the likelihood of making a splash big enough to carry the Royals to the postseason is even slimmer.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO