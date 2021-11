Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street had it all going tonight (October 20): the Alahans were involved in a car crash that turned into an explosion, Abi Franklin was trapped in a sewer with Corey Brent and a gun, Leanne Battersby was being held hostage in the Bistro by Harvey Gaskell, who also attacked Kevin Webster, before he fell into the sinkhole, as did Jenny Connor, and then Johnny climbed in to try and save her.

