Maple Corner Montessori continued its International Children’s Day tradition Thursday with hands-on learning, a parade and lessons on a variety of cultures. “We turn our classrooms into different parts of the world — such as a different continent, country or in this year’s case, a different time period,” Head of School Leanne Jorgensen said. “And the children dress up in cultural costumes from any place that they choose. They can do something from an ancestor, a place that someone is from, or a place they are interested in.”

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO