A winner of the Red Dot Design Concept Award, the 77W isn’t a television, but rather a versatile display that can alter itself based on need. For long, televisions have been just ugly black rectangles on walls when they’re switched off, making them rather unappealing to look at 90% of the time. LG’s attempted at solving this problem with their rollable TV, and even Samsung’s tried to address this with their Serif TVs as well as the ‘Ambient Mode’ on their QLED TVs that allowed the television to blend into the background. While the Ambient Mode was a fairly technical feature that required AI to be able to guess what the wall behind it looked like (and LG’s rollable display is just downright expensive), the folks at Skyworth have figured out a rather nifty way to turn the television into an ambient little decor-piece when not in use.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO