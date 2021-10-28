2022 Ford Maverick Review

Back in the day, a truck was a truck, built solely for work. Body-on-frame, burly, able to haul horses and hay without breaking a sweat. Right? Given the intense one-upmanship in the half-ton pickup space, and the equally impressive size and capabilities of the "mid-sizers," you'd be forgiven for thinking this has continued to be the case. But utility has always been a spectrum, and we once were offered smaller pickups in a variety of shapes and sizes that paired surprising payload capabilities with great affordability. The compact truck is back, and its name is Maverick—and the way the 2022 Ford Maverick hybrid's "base" powertrain behaved in our testing should make you sit up and rethink all your assumptions about what a pickup can and should be.

