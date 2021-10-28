CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Car Accidents With Deer, Moose Expected To Skyrocket in New York

By Bobby Welber
98.1 The Hawk
98.1 The Hawk
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Top New York officials are warning drivers they expect many more car accidents with deer and moose. Here's why and how you can avoid these animals on the road. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson...

981thehawk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
98.1 The Hawk

Badly Injured Porcupine Saved And Being Nursed Back To Health In New York

If you saw a porcupine in your backyard, what would you do? Thankfully one person in New York made a call to exactly the right people. It isn't like a porcupine is the kind of animal you can bring inside and nurse back to help yourself. You could probably try but may get injured yourself in the process. So a call was made to the Department of Environmental Control and a hero for this cute little porcupine came in for the rescue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Snuggle Up in This Cozy Chic Airbnb Cabin in Binghamton

LOOK: Binghamton’s “Oasis in the Woods” Airbnb Is the Relaxing Retreat You Need. Listed on Airbnb as an “oasis in the woods,” this delightful getaway is the perfect spot to escape from the craziness of life and soak in “natural healing and energizing in the woods.”. Dare To Look Inside?...
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
98.1 The Hawk

Hundreds of New COVID Cases Reported in Northeast Pa.

Northeast Pennsylvania is continuing to see large numbers of new COVID-19 infections and all three Northern Tier counties have reported deaths from the pandemic over the past week. Pennsylvania saw 23,218 new cases statewide for the week with 554 new deaths reported. Bradford County reports 211 new cases for a...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
98.1 The Hawk

Visit These 15 Amazing Upstate NY Italian Bakeries for the Holidays

There are hundreds of thousands of Italian-Americans living in Upstate New York. Huge percentages of the populations of Utica, Syracuse, Buffalo, Binghamton, and the Hudson Valley can trace their heritage back to "the old country.' The Italian bakeries and pastry shops of Upstate have served this population well over the last century or so. And for those who are not Italian also. The bake shops and pastry stores on this list, many of them 50, 60 and even 100 years old, have been providing Italian holiday cookies, cannoli's, and wedding cakes for generations of their neighbors. Italian bread, now common in every supermarket, started out in the old brick ovens of these bakery's in the 1800s. And the loaves remain as heavenly as ever even today.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

12 Upstate Taverns With Awesome Fireplaces and Fire Pits

When the weather turns chilly in Upstate New York, our minds turn to fireplaces. Or fire pits. At the local tavern no less. These places invite customers to grab a cocktail and gather with friends around a roaring fireplace, or as is the case today, around a beautiful fire pit out in the cold air. In either case, these tavern accessories are popular with guests whether you are at a rural bar, an urban hotel, or even a waterfront hideaway. Many of the ones on this list are gorgeous, and even historic. You will be tempted to grab a stick, some marshmallows and a Hershey bar when you sit by these great fireplaces. and fire pits and toast up a batch of s'mores. Take a look at the photographs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Deer#Cars#York Counties#Hudson Valley Post#Facebook#The New York State Dmv#Dec
98.1 The Hawk

Adirondack Refuge Bear Tragically Dies Days After Being Sent to New Home

A black bear that has been at a Wildlife Refuge in the Adirondacks since he was a baby has passed away. The Adirondack Wildlife Refuge has been rehoming its animals after receiving violations from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). Ahote, a large black bear apparently died of stress, a day or two after her transfer to Maine Wildlife Park. "The handlers from Maine Wildlife Park are professionals, who came to pick the bears up, and from what we observed, did everything by the book," the Refuge shared on Facebook.
MAINE, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Broome Crosses New COVID Threshold

The November 1 update on COVID-19 cases in Broome County was expected push the county over another threshold. With new cases numbering from 68 to 107 a day over the previous week, the county was projected to pass 25,000 cases since the start of the pandemic by November 1. Friday, October 29, the County reported 24,949 total cases. That was an increase of 107 since the October 28 update.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
98.1 The Hawk

New York Parents Warned to Watch for Pot-Laced Snacks

The New York State Attorney General is warning about treats that look like candy or snacks appealing to children that contain high levels of cannabis and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). The products that look like Doritos, Sour Patch candies and Oreos, among other snacks are illegal and unregulated in New York and...
FOOD & DRINKS
98.1 The Hawk

NY Gov. Says Vaccine Misinformation Spread is Dangerous

Broome County is getting ready to close the week with a somber tally of a half-dozen more lives lost over the several days to the coronavirus pandemic. In the Thursday, Octobber 28 report, the Health Department noted two more deaths. There had been one death in the Monday, October 25 report and three reported on October 26. Delaware County reports two deaths over the week while Cortland County October 28 reported one new fatality.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Do Headlights Need To Be On During Foggy Conditions?

Wow, we woke up to some heavy fog this morning, didn't we? I was talking to a co-worker about the drive into work today, navigating through the fog, and how much fun it wasn't. He mentioned that he almost was involved in a crash just backing out of the driveway...
TRAFFIC
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy