The number of positive tests and active cases continues to trend downward, but you will still find hospitals busy treating people with COVID-19. Of the 90 tests submitted since Monday, 26 tests came back positive for COVID-19. The number of active cases in the county also dropped by four to 448. Door County’s Thursday situation report noted 11 new hospitalizations and one additional death. That raised the death toll to 32 since the beginning of the pandemic. Reported deaths and hospitalizations tend to lag by several days compared to what is happening in real-time.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO