Two-time Academy Award nominee Winona Ryder recently celebrated her 50th birthday and there were fans of plenty of different movie properties that wanted to share their love of the actress with on social media. Since making her debut in the movie Lucas in 1986, Ryder has starred in some of the best loved movies of late 80s and early 90s, including Beetlejuice, Mermaids, Heathers and Edward Scissorhands, and despite some personal setbacks, she has rarely been away from screens for long and most recently has become known for her role in Netflix hit Stranger Things, which has seen her nominated for Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

