CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Plans for 100 homes in north Shropshire refused again - but scheme could still go ahead

By Keri Trigg
Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlans for 100 houses to be build on the outskirts of a north Shropshire town have been rejected for a second time. Shropshire Council’s northern planning committee narrowly voted to refuse permission for a site off Lowe Hill Road in Wem to be developed, following the refusal of similar plans last...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Help to be given to find six homes in Powys for asylum seekers

Help will be given to find six homes in Powys for asylum seekers. At Powys County Council’s cabinet meeting on Tuesday, councillors voted unanimously to help the UK Government’s Home Office. They will do this by working with Clearsprings Ready Homes, to find private sector accommodation across the county for...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Second solar farm plan looms in south Shropshire

An Edinburgh-based company is in talks with Shropshire Council to build a second and larger solar farm on a controversial site near Ludlow. Locogen Consulting is seeking council planners' opinions on whether they will need to include a costly environmental impact assessment with any future planning application for the site off Squirrel Lane, in Ledwyche.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Brownfield sites offer £487bn worth of property development

Developing the nation’s brownfield sites would deliver the government’s housing pledge eight times over and add almost £490bn worth of homes into a severely undersupplied market, analysis of official figures has shown.Brownfield sites are areas that have been previously developed but aren’t currently in use, such as derelict buildings or disused car parks.But it is also the term used to describe areas that have had commercial and industrial purposes including those that could have resulted in pollution and contamination by hazardous materials in the past. Such histories can make building on such sites complicated and expensive.Greenfield sites, by contrast, are...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planning Permission#Infrastructure#Uk#Shropshire Council#Metacre Ltd
Shropshire Star

Shropshire Covid jab clinics' half-term ramp up plan

Preparations are underway to ramp up services at clinics next week to get 12 to 15-year-olds jabbed as the number of coronavirus infections rise in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin. Immunisation chiefs said they were finalising details on which centres will be stepping up their facilities during the school half-term break...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Shropshire care homes to host recruitment days

Two care homes are to host a recruitment open day to fill a range of vacancies. Greenfields in Whitchurch and Briarfields in Shrewsbury are recruiting for day and night care assistants for full and part-time positions and also both homes are looking for an assistant manager. The recruitment event at...
JOBS
The Independent

Be prepared for soaring mortgage costs, warns OBR

Buried deep in last week’s avalanche of Budget paperwork was a stark warning to the UK’s millions of homeowners with outstanding mortgages – be prepared for a big leap in mortgage costs.Figures show the Office for Budget Responsibility – the public body responsible for ensuring independent economic forecasting and analysis of the public purse – expects the interest rate on UK mortgages to hit 14.8 per cent by the second quarter of 2023.The Liberal Democrats have warned the rise is the biggest threat to homeowners since the 2008 financial crisis, and could see families struggling to make ends meet with...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
The Independent

Cop26 ‘ring of steel’ prevents Glasgow residents accessing their own homes

Dozens of families were unable to access their homes due to a “ring of steel” installed as world leaders dined together in Glasgow at the start of the Cop26 climate summit.Roads in the city’s West End were shut and police lined streets as figures high-profile delegates including Joe Biden and Boris Johnson ate at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum on Monday evening.Residents were unable to access their homes amid road closures. One told Glasgow Live that people were denied access by police on Sauchiehall Street and Argyle Street meaning her parents were unable to get vital medication in...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

More to gain from being partners with London than competing, says Sturgeon

Sadiq Khan announced a £30 million funding boost for green investment during an event with Scotland’s First Minister. Scotland and London have more to gain from being partners than competitors, Nicola Sturgeon has said. Speaking at a Scottish Government event on Tuesday in Glasgow alongside London Mayor Sadiq Khan, the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ministry of Defence wasting billions on flawed equipment projects, report warns

The Ministry of Defence has wasted billions of pounds of taxpayer’s money by failing to improve its “broken” system for buying expensive equipment, a scathing report by MPs has found.The report detailed MoD spending on 20 projects worth £163bn, including the “catastrophic” £5.5bn Ajax armoured vehicle programme by General Dynamics, which left more than 300 personnel needing hearing tests because of excessive noise and vibration and has delivered just 14 of the 589 units ordered in 2014.Delays totalling 21 years have affected 13 programmes ranging from A400M transport aircraft and Crowsnest and Marshall radar systems to the Morpheus tactical communication...
MILITARY
The Independent

Aldi plans 15 new supermarkets with hundreds of jobs available

Aldi is to open 15 new supermarkets in the UK before the end of the year, creating hundreds of jobs.The locations include Edinburgh, Orpington, southeast London, and Poole in Dorset, adding to the chain’s 930 existing stores.They are part of more than £1.3bn to be invested in 100 new stores over the next two years.Each new store creates 30 jobs on average, Aldi says.Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “There are still too many people for whom shopping at Aldi isn’t a convenient option.“We’re committed to changing that and opening nearly four new stores a week before Christmas clearly demonstrates our progress.”PA Read More Ryanair launches 250 new routes this winterSunak promises to make UK ‘world’s first net zero-aligned financial centre’Squid Game crypto plunges to $0 as ‘scam’ steals millions of dollars from investors
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Shropshire Star

Activists occupy building to offer accommodation to Cop26 attendees

The occupation will last until the end of the climate summit, when the building will be cleared and re-secured. A group of activists have occupied a building in Glasgow to offer accommodation to Cop26 delegates who struggled to find somewhere to stay. Part of the Hamish Allan Centre on the...
HOMELESS
The Independent

COP26: Climate activists to target 10 UK airports this weekend to protest expansion

Climate activists will target 10 UK airports this weekend to protest proposed expansion.Campaigners are planning to protest at Bristol, Doncaster-Sheffield, Gatwick, Glasgow, Leeds-Bradford, London-City, Luton, Liverpool, Manchester and Southampton airports from 11am on Saturday.The action has been organised by Stay Grounded – a global network of more than 160 member organisations promoting alternatives to aviation to address climate change – as part of the COP26 Coalition Global Action Days, and is calling for the halt of airport expansion and for an end to the “greenwashing” of aviation.Recommendations from the government advisory body the Climate Change Committee (CCC) stipulate that there...
ADVOCACY
Shropshire Star

Glasgow’s striking cleansing staff supported by Cop26 activists

Workers were supported by international trade union representatives, climate activists and Cop26 delegates on Wednesday. A trade unionist leading the Glasgow cleansing service strikes has said investing in the service is an environmental issue as climate activists in the city for Cop26 joined striking workers on the picket line. Climate...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy