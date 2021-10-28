COVID: Face masks are being reimposed in these settings

This article is also available in print: Quaker Campus, Volume 19 – Issue 5, dated Oct. 28, 2021, on the Whittier College campus. It has been over a year and a half since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and, as we are all surely aware, a lot has changed in that time. We live in a world of hand sanitizer and social distancing; many people have lost loved ones, and many more people have experienced extreme fatigue over the changes that have been necessary to keeping COVID-19’s infection rate lower than it otherwise could be. It has been hard on all of us, frankly, and while cases are on somewhat of a downward trend and as vaccination numbers continue to rise, the pandemic isn’t anywhere close to ending, which has not been helped by the large portion of the U.S. population that refuses to get vaccinated and protests the idea of wearing a mask. This is obviously a problem for many reasons, the politicalization of the pandemic being a major one, but needless to say, we are going to have to continue dealing with these changes for a while. As such, it is important for us to understand the ins-and-outs of the tools we have to combat the virus, and right now, outside of vaccines (which are majorly important — get vaccinated!), the best weapon that we have is probably the face mask.

