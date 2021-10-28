CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID: Face masks are being reimposed in these settings

By Maya Lou
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Kingdom has been experiencing a dangerous increase in COVID rates since the beginning of back-to-school season. This week, daily cases have dropped by a slight 0.4% but deaths and hospitalisations are up by 7.8% and 16% respectively. New COVID wave. In face of this fresh wave that...

deseret.com

New coronavirus variant more resistant to vaccines will come soon, expert says

Wales’ first minister has expressed concern that a new COVID-19 variant resistant to vaccines will emerge soon, Sky News reports. Mark Drakeford, the first minister, said that COVID-19 cases will continue to rise, and that he is “almost certain” a new variant will rise in the United Kingdom. “There is...
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Are people wearing masks less often?

Rules on wearing face coverings were lifted in England in July, along with most other Covid restrictions. But as cases rise the government has faced some criticism for not reintroducing rules requiring masks in certain places. How many people are wearing masks?. The proportion of people wearing masks has steadily...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KHON2

Belgium reimposes restrictions as COVID-19 cases spike

BRUSSELS (AP) — With coronavirus infections and hospitalizations shooting upward, the Belgian government on Tuesday reimposed some pandemic restrictions that it only relaxed a few weeks ago and expanded a nationwide use of the COVID-19 pass. Daily infections in the European Union nation of 11 million increased 75% to reach...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Dutch reintroduce face masks as COVID-19 cases surge

AMSTERDAM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Tuesday decided to re-impose measures, including the wearing of face masks, aimed at slowing the latest spike in COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said. The use of a "corona pass", showing proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or recent negative coronavirus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: Should the UK’s face mask rules return?

The UK has seen surge in the number of Covid cases in recent days, and experts have warned that the country is facing another “winter crisis” if immediate action is not taken to control the spread of the virus.England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, warned that infections are expected to rise as winter “is drawing closer”. On Wednesday, Public Health England reported 49,139 new cases and a further 179 deaths.But the government has insisted it will stick to its current plan instead of bringing back virus-related restrictions.Health secretary Sajid Javid on Wednesday ruled out immediately implementing the government’s “Plan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Birmingham Star

Armenia Reimposes Mask Wearing Amid Spike In Coronavirus Infections

Citing a rising number of coronavirus cases and fatalities, Armenian health authorities announced that wearing masks in open public spaces will again become mandatory in the Caucasus country beginning on November 1. Armenia relaxed mask-wearing regulations on June 1 amid a relative slowdown of the coronavirus infections, requiring the masks...
WORLD
Financial Times

Netherlands to reimpose Covid restrictions amid rising infections

Don’t miss your essential guide to what matters in Europe today. Delivered every weekday morning. The Dutch government is to reintroduce tougher Covid-19 social restrictions to curb the fastest rate of new infections since July, a move that comes in the wake of new measures being introduced in Belgium. Mask-wearing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

France reinstates mask requirement in 39 areas as Covid cases rise

PARIS (Nov 4): Face masks will become obligatory again in schools in 39 regional departments of France, where Covid-19 cases have crossed the alert threshold. As schools in the country reopen on Nov 8 following brief holidays, the mask rule will be reimposed for primary schools amid concerns over daily new cases, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported, quoting government spokesman Gabriel Attal on Wednesday (Nov 3).
EDUCATION
The Independent

Covid news - live: Get ready for plan B now, scientists urge as hospital admissions in England at 8-month high

Start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic coronavirus measures, scientists on the Sage committee have told ministers – arguing that vaccine passports, home-working guidance and masks would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” in the future.As newly-published minutes from a meeting of the group last week revealed the scientists’ warning, politicians and health leaders across the country told The Independent that the government should act immediately in introducing its “Plan B” to prevent the NHS being further overwhelmed, with one urging Boris Johnson to “act now, rather than later”.It came as official figures showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Norfolk Daily News

Northeast drops COVID-19 face mask requirement

Northeast Community College will no longer require face masks inside campus buildings and at events in a new COVID-19 policy change. Students, employees and visitors are now only strongly recommended to wear masks, but faculty or staff have the authority to require masks in individual rooms or meetings if desired.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
The Independent

Russia reimposes Covid restrictions as cases reach record numbers

Russia has reimposed Covid restrictions in parts of the country, including asking unvaccinated seniors to stay home and declaring a “non-working” week, as it records its highest daily numbers for new cases and deaths. The Russian government’s coronavirus task force tallied 37,930 new confirmed cases in 24 hours, the highest...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Another Virus Spreading In China Is Causing 'Concern', Expert Says

A recent outbreak of bird flu among residents in China is raising concern among experts, who have warned that the new strain could potentially be deadlier than a previously circulating strain. China has reported 21 human infections of the H5N6 strain of bird flu this year to the World Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
atchisonglobenow.com

“I HATE FACE MASKS”

I hear this all the time and the following quote… “I am sick of wearing a covering over my face. It is an invasion of my personal space and an affront to my First Amendment rights”. BUT, I have no choice. I gladly wear a face covering at work, and should wear a face mask in certain congregate settings, and when working around the vulnerable and unvaccinated. I realize that we are all sick of this subject, but it bears discussion because we are nearing the end of an exhausting Pandemic ride. This editorial has nothing to do with ‘political agendas or control’ and everything to do with sound public health guidance for all of us to end this Pandemic ASAP. The bottom line is to keep all of us healthy.
ATCHISON, KS
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thequakercampus.org

The Quaker Campus Guide to Face Masks

This article is also available in print: Quaker Campus, Volume 19 – Issue 5, dated Oct. 28, 2021, on the Whittier College campus. It has been over a year and a half since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and, as we are all surely aware, a lot has changed in that time. We live in a world of hand sanitizer and social distancing; many people have lost loved ones, and many more people have experienced extreme fatigue over the changes that have been necessary to keeping COVID-19’s infection rate lower than it otherwise could be. It has been hard on all of us, frankly, and while cases are on somewhat of a downward trend and as vaccination numbers continue to rise, the pandemic isn’t anywhere close to ending, which has not been helped by the large portion of the U.S. population that refuses to get vaccinated and protests the idea of wearing a mask. This is obviously a problem for many reasons, the politicalization of the pandemic being a major one, but needless to say, we are going to have to continue dealing with these changes for a while. As such, it is important for us to understand the ins-and-outs of the tools we have to combat the virus, and right now, outside of vaccines (which are majorly important — get vaccinated!), the best weapon that we have is probably the face mask.
WHITTIER, CA
Daily Mail

British couple are stranded in five-star hotel in Morocco and unable to fly home after country BANS flights to and from the UK over rising Covid cases

A British couple on holiday in Morocco have been trapped after the Moroccan government decided to ground flights to and from Britain due to rising Covid rates. Chloe Cervone and partner Lucy Ross, from Whitby in Yorkshire, were nearing the end of a fortnight break to the North African holiday hotspot when the Moroccan Government axed flights to and from Britain due to the current infection rate in the UK.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's COVID-19 outbreak developing rapidly, health official says

SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - China's latest COVID-19 outbreak is developing rapidly, a health official said, as the authorities demanded high vigilance at ports of entry amid growing infections in a northeastern border city caused by the virus arriving from abroad. Some 377 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms were...
PUBLIC HEALTH

