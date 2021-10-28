DART Rider Alerts

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

DART Green Line passengers may experience delays due to a power outage...

dart.org

Related
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
La Grande Observer

Caught Ovgard: Dory fishing off Pacific City yields unusual species

PACIFIC CITY— The coffee lost identity in my nostrils amidst the pungent miasma of ocean scents. All kingdoms were represented in the damp air: animal, vegetable and mineral. Gasoline fumes punctuated the otherwise natural scentscape as my friend Dom Porcelli and I met up with our captain, Josh Putman, in the wan light of almost daybreak.
PACIFIC CITY, OR
Land Line Media

The ports of L.A. and Long Beach: ‘Move your freight or else’

All eyes are on the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, where the ships waiting in San Pedro Bay have become a symbol of the worldwide logistics crunch. According to Marine Vessel Traffic.com, there were about 40 ships at anchor in the bay and more than 30 stopped and waiting on the high seas as of Sunday. The ports are overwhelmed by the volume of arriving containers. There’s no place to put them. As much as 40% of all imports to the U.S. come through the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
INDUSTRY
New York Post

Seal rescued after swimming 80 miles with Red Bull can stuck in mouth

UK officials are being praised after saving a helpless seal that swam around for weeks with a Red Bull can stuck in its mouth. “We are delighted to hear that its ordeal has had such a positive outcome,” wrote Lagan Search and Rescue in a Facebook post about the rescue, which occurred over the weekend.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Hundreds of shipping containers left stacked in field near Felixstowe port

A 60ft mountain of shipping containers has risen up just a few miles from Britain’s biggest freight port, sparking speculation about why the metal containers have appeared.The storage site is 26 miles from Felixstowe on an old airfield near Eye in Suffolk, a small market town.Hundreds of containers, thought to be empty, are being held at the site off the A140. They are stacked on land owned by a car dealership.The mountain stretches for more than 100m and containers are stacked six high. However, the reasons for its appearance were not clear.Earlier this year container ships were forced to divert...
INDUSTRY
Family Handyman

What Is the 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake Symbol on Tires?

Along with all of the numbers printed on your tires, if you see a snowflake on a mountain, your tires are good to go for serious winter driving conditions. Here is the history and meaning behind that curious symbol. What Is the 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake Symbol?. The 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake...
CARS
NewsBreak
Traffic
etownian.com

Riders Republic

Rider’s Republic is a new, upcoming video game which is based on mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, wingsuit flying and rocket wing suiting. The game was developed by a company called Ubisoft, which has produced several other video games, such as Just Dance 2022 and Assassins Creed Valhalla. The game has...
VIDEO GAMES
CBS Baltimore

Port Of Baltimore Backed Up For Hours Tuesday; Adds Business Despite Shipping Crisis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Traffic was at a standstill Tuesday at the Port of Baltimore as the supply chain crisis shows no signs of letting up. Fortunately, port officials say as container ships wait in limbo at the port of Los Angeles, there’s no backlog here and it’s rerouting business to Baltimore. Long lines and lots of impatience. “With this backup, it’s making it hard for us truckers to get through,” said Marvin Mangum. Marvin Mangum was one of the dozens of truck drivers in standstill traffic at the Port of Baltimore on Tuesday. “It’s got a lot to do with all the containers sitting over...
BALTIMORE, MD
WFAA

DART prepares riders for system-wide changes; new bus routes begin Jan. 24

DALLAS — Dallas Area Rapid Transit, or DART, is letting the public know about its new bus network launching in the new year. Neighbors across the city are beginning to notice bus stop signs are getting covered along different routes. It’s part of the transportation agency’s proactive effort to alert the public of its new system-wide changes - under DART Zoom - before they go into effect.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Baltimore

Dedicated Bus Lanes On North Avenue Open Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven miles of dedicated bus lanes opened on North Avenue, offering transit signal priority to buses that officials say reduces travel times by 25%, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announced Tuesday. The lanes are marked “Bus Only” and can only be used by buses, emergency vehicles, school buses and cyclists. Other vehicles are permitted to to enter the lane to make a right turn at an intersection or to access a parallel parking space. Drivers face fines of $250 for stopping or parking in dedicated bus lanes and $500 for driving in the lanes. Enforcement is...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Miami

Your MDX Frequent Driver Rewards Refund Check Is On The Way

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Who couldn’t use a little extra cash over the holidays? The Miami-Dade Expressway Authority is helping some folks get that cash after mailing more than 60,000 toll refund checks to families and local businesses in the coming weeks. The average cash back has been $72 to commuters who regularly use MDX expressways. Many businesses receive larger amounts ranging anywhere between several hundred to several thousand dollars. To be eligible for the rebate, MDX Frequent Driver Rewards Program members had to spend at least $100 a year in tolls on MDX expressways between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2021,...
MIAMI, FL
CBS LA

2 On Your Side: Orange County Sees Spike In E-Bike Accidents

MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) — As they continue to grow in popularity, an Orange County hospital is reporting a 500% increase in electric bike accidents compared to this time last year. FILE — A man rides an electric bicycle near the pier in Huntington Beach, Calif., on April 6, 2021. (Paul Bersebach/Orange County Register/Getty Images) From January to August 2020, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo treated 11 e-bike trauma patients. During that same time period this year, that number jumped to 70. In 2020, only one of their e-bike accident patients were children. In 2021, that number jumped to 22. “The first thing he...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS Chicago

Blue Line Service Halted Between Damen And Racine After Man Jumps In Front Of Train At Clark/Lake

CHICAGO (CBS) — CTA Blue Line service was halted between Damen and Racine Sunday evening after police said a man jumped in front of a train at the Clark/Lake station downtown. Police said a man jumped in front of a train, which was stopped at the Clark/Lake station. The man, who was in his 50s, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to the Fire Department. The Chicago Transit Authority said Blue Line service was suspended between the Damen stop in Wicker Park and the Racine stop on the Near West Side following the incident. CHECK: CTA Updates Service was back running with delays by 7:30 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Salisbury train crash — latest: Emergency operation as two passenger services collide in tunnel

Police, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene of a crash involving two trains at Salisbury, Wiltshire.The collision took place in Fisherton Tunnel, on the northeast side of Salisbury near Laverstock Junction where the line from the south coast joins the line from London.The 5.08pm GWR Portsmouth to Bristol service struck an object and derailed, knocking out signals, Network Rail said.It was then hit by the 5.20pm Southwestern Railway London Waterloo to Honiton train.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

Fire Causes Brief Suspension Of RTD Trains In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – RTD’s D, E and H line trains were temporarily suspended on Monday afternoon after a fire broke out near 10th Avenue and Osage Street. Denver firefighters responded to a fire near the tracks, an official tells CBS4. (credit: CBS) The trains resumed service at around 3:45 p.m. D Line, E Line and H Line trains are back in service after earlier fire department activity caused suspension to those lines. Check train locations in real-time with Next Ride: https://t.co/Kn7OJizxDo — RTD (@RideRTD) November 1, 2021 Investigators say the fire is suspicious after two abandoned buildings were burned. Crews had to use miles of hosing to access working fire hydrants, which caused the light rail to be shut down. Denver Fire officials acknowledge homeless seek shelter in the buildings at times, but it’s not clear how the fire started.
DENVER, CO
CBS Minnesota

Elderly Driver, Passenger Injured In New London Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two octogenarians were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a crash in New London. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9 around 4:45 p.m. An 82-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Silverado pulled onto Highway 9, failing to yield for a 38-year-old driver heading west on Highway 23, the sheriff’s office said. The 82-year-old man and his 80-year-old passenger were both injured.   More On WCCO.com: Minneapolis Voters Reject Question To Replace Police With New Agency More Election More Election Results Following CDC Recommendation, Minn. To Begin Vaccinating Young Children Against COVID Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
NEW LONDON, MN

