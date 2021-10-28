DART Rider Alerts

All eyes are on the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, where the ships waiting in San Pedro Bay have become a symbol of the worldwide logistics crunch. According to Marine Vessel Traffic.com, there were about 40 ships at anchor in the bay and more than 30 stopped and waiting on the high seas as of Sunday. The ports are overwhelmed by the volume of arriving containers. There’s no place to put them. As much as 40% of all imports to the U.S. come through the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

