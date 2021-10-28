DART Rider Alerts

MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) — As they continue to grow in popularity, an Orange County hospital is reporting a 500% increase in electric bike accidents compared to this time last year.
FILE — A man rides an electric bicycle near the pier in Huntington Beach, Calif., on April 6, 2021. (Paul Bersebach/Orange County Register/Getty Images)
From January to August 2020, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo treated 11 e-bike trauma patients. During that same time period this year, that number jumped to 70. In 2020, only one of their e-bike accident patients were children. In 2021, that number jumped to 22.
“The first thing he...
