David Willey approaches any England game as if it is his last after reflecting on the perspective he says he gained from being axed ahead of the 2019 World Cup.While he was a regular in the four-year cycle leading up to that 50-over tournament on home soil, Willey was deemed surplus to requirements following Jofra Archer’s breakneck emergence on to the international scene.The 31-year-old swing bowler has worked hard to get back into the England fray and is in contention to feature when they start their T20 World Cup campaign against the West Indies in Dubai this weekend.But he has...

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO