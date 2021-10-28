CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Grow a Lemmy mustache to raise awareness for Movember men's health campaign

By Josh Johnson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's your chance to show your love for Motörhead and compassion for men's health issues at the same time. Each November, the organization Movember launches a campaign in an effort to raise funds and awareness...

