Trust your gut and use your voice. Don’t be afraid to ask the question or voice the concern. You’re going to be right so much more than you’re wrong. Make sure you’re actively inviting participation from your whole team — in ways that fit their styles. And as you rise through the ranks, don’t pull the ladder up behind you. Your success and achievements will be so much more rewarding because you brought a lot of people along than they would be celebrated solo. The opinions of people who work for you matter so much more — generally and over the long-term — than those above.

