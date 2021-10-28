Focus on impact, freedom and dreams, and you will receive all the money, time and energy you need.

From the day we launched Thrive Global, our Community contributor platform has been a core part of our mission. We believe in the power of storytelling and relatable role models to inspire behavior change, and our open platform was intended to empower contributors to share their challenges and successes and create a vibrant community around well-being. Unfortunately, despite our clear guidelines, many contributors have misused this platform by using it for promotional purposes, plagiarizing stories, uploading unlicensed images, and providing medical misinformation. For nearly five years we have put tremendous effort and resources into monitoring and removing problematic content, but given the volume of posts we receive each day it is unsustainable to vet all contributor content to ensure that it unequivocally meets our editorial standards. While we will continue to publish posts from select experts and thought leaders, we will no longer provide an open platform for publication. Your past posts will remain on our site, but starting Nov 1st, you will no longer be able to log in and publish new posts without completing an application for consideration. To learn more about our application process and submit an application to join, click here.

